Online fraud makes protecting your identity online a reality

Yonda ID Security monitors the activity on your credit file and sends an alert to your phone when your personal information is being used to look for credit.

The rising tide of online fraud is becoming a more common issue in New Zealand. While trust in digital consumer products is strong, it pays to be aware that personal data can be at risk if left unsecure. This is where Yonda ID Secure can help with its app-based service that monitors personal credit files and scans the dark web for password breaches. ID Secure also alerts a consumer if their ID is being illegally used or stolen. It's a great way for Kiwis to take more control of their online identities.

Lock down your online identity

Yonda ID Security monitors the activity on your credit file and sends an alert to your phone when your personal information is being used to look for credit. By allowing consumers to take proactive steps to protect their identities, Kiwis can safeguard their personal data and ultimately protect their online identity. Yonda ID Security is powered by Equifax New Zealand with technology partner ID Agent. It's a truly global solution delivered to Kiwi consumers.

Yonda CEO Tracey McKenzie noted that Yonda ID Security will really help Kiwis take control of their online identities. "We've seen a dramatic rise in cybercrime and dark web attacks on consumer identities and this is only going to increase, with thousands of attacks being reported monthly in New Zealand by CertNZ. With Yonda, Kiwis have the opportunity to protect their digital footprint, and Yonda can make this simple," she said.

SUPPLIED There has been a dramatic rise in cybercrime and dark web attacks on consumer identities in NZ and this is only going to increase.

Beyond notifying you of any unwanted credit file activity, Yonda ID Security scans the dark web daily to monitor whether your personal information is at risk. You will be notified directly on the steps to take to secure your credit file and any online accounts should they be attacked. Yonda will also provide all of the steps and actions to take should you experience any breaches via our daily notifications on your Yonda app, allowing you to lock and protect your credit file. "It's all about convenience and security for Kiwi consumers and for less than the price of a coffee a week, it's a smart option," McKenzie added.

Yonda ID Security can be downloaded securely on your preferred app store. Your identity will need to be verified to be able to access this service and you will receive your free credit score, powered by Equifax.

Disclaimer: Yonda is not a financial advisor and this content does not constitute financial advice. Use Yonda as a starting point and then seek professional advice.