Unlocking the power of teleportation

Imagine being able to teleport yourself virtually to any location in the world and really feel as though you are there. You might want a seat in the front row of the Rugby World Cup final, or to mingle with the crowd while your favourite band plays at Glastonbury. Maybe, like Associate Professor Taehyun Rhee, you just want to hug your mum back home in South Korea?

Rhee and his team at the Computational Media Innovation Centre at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington are working on a way to make that a reality—virtually, anyway. They are developing an exciting and potentially game-changing concept that will allow people to communicate and collaborate—or simply hug their mum—across any distance, while feeling as though they're really there in person.

"We call it the televerse—it's an augmented version of the real world that we can teleport to virtually, from any place in the world," he explains. "You might have heard of the metaverse, which, in its current form, is a completely virtual environment. This is different. The televerse is an enhanced digital twin of the real world in which people can connect in real time."

SUPPLIED Rhee's vision is to give people the power to go to any place in the world—it has the potential to revolutionise tourism, education, and medicine.

Rhee says the televerse will be a massive step up from the video calls we've all become familiar with in recent years. "It's much richer and more immersive than Zoom or Skype. It's not just sending our avatar to the other person; it's about bringing the other world to us so we feel as though we're there, even when we're limited by our ability to travel."

The televerse will use a range of digital interfaces beyond just visual information, according to Rhee. "We can capture the chemical signals of different smells in data form and reproduce them in a different location. We can also share tactile information between locations using touch sensors and temperature regulation. Additionally, telerobotics will allow us to carry out physical tasks remotely. The televerse brings all these kinds of technologies together. It sounds complicated, but it's a lot more straightforward than molecularising our bodies and quantum teleporting!"

Rhee's vision is to give people the power to go to any place in the world—and while the televerse has huge implications for industries such as film, gaming, sport, and live music, it also has the potential to revolutionise tourism, education, and medicine.

The aim of the televerse is to make the world a better place, says Rhee. "Better global connection will improve communication and enhance people's empathy and understanding of one another. We want to fulfil that fundamental demand people have for human contact—it's a universal desire. And when the televerse is up and running, the first place I'll go is to my home country. I really just want to hug my mum."

To find out more about this and other world-leading research, go to Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington's website: wgtn.ac.nz/wellington