How rain impacts your internet

Heavy rainfall doesn't just impact roads, homes, schools, and seemingly every aspect of normal life (particularly if you live in the north of the country right now), it can also affect your internet. As seen over recent weather events, the most affected regions also lost much-needed connectivity.

The internet is not invisible magic. It requires signals to be able to be sent from point to point using physical infrastructure, which can be negatively impacted by heavy rainfall.

But which types of internet are most or least impacted by adverse weather? Here's a quick summary.

Satellite

Satellite broadband uses radio waves to travel long distances, from your home to space and back. If there are storm clouds, rain or snow between those points, they can deflect or disperse the waves, making them weaker or severing them entirely.

Satellite TV customers may recognise this effect from the old rain fade messages they'd get on their TV during bad weather.

Fixed Wireless

Fixed wireless broadband provides internet access to a single location via the mobile phone network. That means, in order to function, there must be a stable connection between your home and a local cell tower.

Much like radio waves can be disrupted on their way to a satellite, they can also be disrupted on their way to a cell tower. But, the impact is not as severe. According to one research paper from TKM College of Engineering, for an end user to experience a reasonable drop in signal quality, the rain must be particularly intense for a particularly short period of time. Rain spread out throughout the day has less of an effect.

ADSL and VDSL

ADSL and VDSL are both fixed-line broadband services, meaning they use a physical cable to connect your home to the internet. The cable in this case is made of copper.

Because these connections don't use radio waves, they're naturally more resilient to harsh weather than satellite or cell service. Rain can't disperse their signal.

That said, rain can cause other problems which then impact the connection. For one thing, copper cables transmit data via electrical signals, making them susceptible to a short circuit - moisture and electricity don't mix well, after all. They can also be damaged or cut. But, they'll often still work even during a power outage at your property.

Fibre

Fibre broadband also uses a physical cable to provide internet, so it's protected from the elements compared to radio wave signals. That said, fibre isn't made of copper - it's made of lots of tiny glass strands.

These strands transmit data as pulses of light, and they're very good at sending this light over very long distances. As such, fibre doesn't need an electrical supply like copper, so there's no electrical equipment to damage and far less risk of issues due to moisture.

However, fibre does require an electrical supply at your home. If you've got fibre, your modem will be connected to the fibre box or ONT. This needs a power source. Lose power in the storm and you'll lose your internet access.

