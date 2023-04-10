Penguin-detecting dog goes viral after top rating on Twitter

It seems that the Internet can’t resist the heady mix of clever canines and perky penguins, pushing the popularity of a sleuthy Wellington dog to the top of a Twitter list.

Penguin-detecting pooch Miro of DabChickNZ has gone viral as part of WeRateDogs top five dogs of the week, attracting 2.5 million views.

Dog handler Joanna Sim and Miro were being employed to search for kororā (little blue penguins) along a stretch of Wellington Harbour shoreline near a roadside about to undergo improvements.

Wellington City Council/Supplied Joanna Sim of DabChickNZ working with Miro on the Wellington Harbour shoreline.

On their DabChickNZ Facebook page Sim said it was “hilarious” that Miro was getting so much attention.

“It's quite a funny watch if you like dogs, apart from Miro being #1 of course!”

“I told Miro, but he just ran off with his mates lol, and didn't tell Rua [another DabChickNZ penguin detection dog] who has found hundreds more penguins than young Miro.”

Twitter users were impressed with the Kiwi canine’s efforts.

A tweeter called ‘Jamie’ said: “I need to move to New Zealand now and get a job as a dog handler who seeks out little penguins. What a dream.”

The DabChickNZ pair were working along a section of Evans Bay Parade shoreline making sure the penguins were safe during period of construction of bike and walking paths.

Wellington’s kororā have been known to have an impact on various harbour developments in the past.

Wellington City Council contractor Downer was about to start work at Weka Bay on the seaward side where previously completed new paths currently end, and work back towards the city as far as Little Karaka Bay.

Supplied Kororā are the smallest penguins in the world.

The council was working with Greater Wellington Regional Council, Department of Conservation, Places for Penguins and a Wellington-based penguin detection dog and handler from the DabChickNZ to make sure the penguins were monitored and not adversely impacted.

“So we know where penguins are, or have been nesting before work starts. Penguin and lizard habitats will be monitored throughout construction,” a council spokesperson said.

“As with the earlier construction of new paths along Cobham Drive, keeping kororā safe where work happens on Evans Bay Parade is an important aspect of this project.”