More competition, more data: Rocket Mobile set to shake up telecoms market

Things are heating up in the mobile telecoms space with the launch of a new rocket. This one isn't taking off from the Mahia Peninsula, though, but nationwide. It's Rocket Mobile, to be precise, and New Zealand's newest Mobile Virtual Network Provider is bringing more competition and more choice to the market with a targeted offering designed to put customers first with great pricing for unlimited mobile data plans.

"Rocket Mobile has landed," declares Head of Product and Marketing James Whittome. "With the busy Christmas retail period just around the corner, now's the perfect time to shop around for the best deal when it comes to mobile data - and our unlimited mobile plans keep you connected without disruption, wherever in the country you are."

While the brand and market approach is new, Rocket Mobile has plenty of telecoms experience, as it has evolved out of MyRepublic after recognising opportunities to do mobile better as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO). Those opportunities include New Zealanders paying too much for their mobile data, being caught out by promotional periods and small print, and not getting the full bang for their buck.

But what is an MVNO? These organisations effectively secure capacity from a 'physical' network provider (in Rocket Mobile's case, OneNZ) and provide telecoms to customers with their own approach, including innovative packages, and better ways of delivering the connectivity we all crave.

Whittome explains the Rocket Mobile differences; for starters, he says the brand is helping Kiwis take their mobile data for granted as they should, without overpaying. "Instead of sucking people in with short-term half-price signup offers, and bundle prices you can only access if you buy other services like power, we're all about everyday low prices at the speed you need," he says.

With 'upfront mobile', Rocket Mobile customers pay in advance each month using a credit or debit card, like popular music and video streaming services.

That might ring familiar, but the Rocket approach has some differences from the usual, Whittome notes. "Some providers call this 'prepay'. That's confusing, as some 'prepay' comes with catches and nasty surprises causing you to either pay more than budgeted or get cut off out of the blue. 'Upfront mobile' means the price you see is the price you pay, and the services you get are as clear as day."

There's a further advantage in Rocket's model, as there is no need for any credit checks for account activation. "We know having to provide photo ID has been a pain point for some customers, so we're happy to remove that barrier. Now, anyone with a valid debit or credit card can purchase a plan and get surfing or chatting."

It's a big value play, as Rocket Mobile calls out mobile providers that tack on card fees, MMS 'overage' and voicemail charges. More than a few customers have discovered unexpected fees when sending a photo via text message, and then there's the notorious extra costs associated with 28-day billing cycles creating a 13-month year – and a whole extra month of fees.

"Many Kiwis are really struggling," Whittome observes. "We're saying 'enough's enough' with the sneaky fees. So many providers rely on consumer complacency to not look around for a better deal. The Commerce Commission has already called this out, and we urge all New Zealanders to look carefully at what's out there, make the switch to Rocket Mobile, and get what you pay for, while paying less."

Doing data differently extends to unlimited mobile plans that never stop – and nor do they slow down to an unusable speed after exceeding a defined data threshold.

If you've read this far, there's a bottom line coming in hot. Rocket Mobile unlimited mobile data at a great price - but just what is that price? Try one of the cheapest unlimited mobile data plans in the country: Rocket Starter costs just $25 per month, which includes up to 10GB of Hotspot data and unlimited mobile data at up to 2Mbps. At this speed, customers can enjoy essential connectivity including maps, music and chat apps.

You can upsize your speed as much as you need, with plans that go up to 10Mbps for $35 per month (Rocket), or up to 40Mbps for $45 per month (Rocket Plus). But if you really want to maximise your 5G device, Rocket Mobile are celebrating their launch with a limited time offer on their maximum speed unlimited data plan, which will cost only $60 per month for the life of the plan, if you sign up before 4 December. This Max plan was previously priced at $75 per month under the MyRepublic brand, and is significantly cheaper than any other max speed unlimited data plan (outside of a promotion) in the country.

Whittome adds that support for emerging competition in the telecoms market puts pressure on every provider to do better. "And that means improved telecoms for everyone."

Stop hoarding or overpaying for mobile data. Stop being frustrated by running out of data before the end of the month. Stop paying for sneaky extra fees via card fees and 28-day billing cycles. If you've been with the same mobile provider/plan for as long as you can remember, start looking around and realise there are better deals to be had, especially if you go with a new mobile provider.

Visit rocketmobile.co.nz and learn more about what plan/speed is right for you.