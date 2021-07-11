The popular apps getting children to agree to be spied upon

ANALYSIS: Children are signing up to popular apps that monitor their emails, spy on websites they visit and share their data with advertisers, prompting calls for greater protection of young people’s personal information.

An analysis of digital platforms found most children did not and could not understand the terms and conditions of apps such as TikTok, Instagram and Twitter because of their complexity, length and use of “dark patterns” that actively nudge users to act against their own best interests.

Composite The survey by data protection lobby group Reset Australia looked at the terms and conditions of some of the most popular apps.

Nine out of the 10 digital platforms surveyed in required a university degree to understand their terms and conditions, yet allowed children as young as 13 years old to join. Only one, the gaming app Steam, scored at a “late high school” reading age.

Data protection lobby group Reset Australia’s report titled Did We Really Consent to This? found it took one hour and 46 minutes to read the average terms and conditions, and TikTok’s required more than five hours.

READ MORE:

* Experts say Norway's retouched photo law won't help fight body image issues among youth

* ‘Totally carefree’ social media: What is a Finsta?

* What comes after Generation Z? Alpha, of course

* Could you build a better TikTok?

* TikTok is the massive social network where kids escape adults



It said the terms and conditions of digital platforms “seem to actively discourage reading” and co-author Rys Farthing questioned whether young users could give meaningful, informed consent to how their data was collected and used.

In the dark

“These apps are designed to be easy for young people to use, but when it comes to disclosing how data will be collected and stored, suddenly they become very difficult to understand,” she said.

TikTok, Spotify and Instagram were found to have the worst terms and conditions, but none of the 10 digital platforms scored highly.

Reset Australia’s analysis found Snapchat records the pages a user visits before and after using it, while Instagram shares personal data with game developers. Spotify can collect information about users to target them at specific ads. TikTok may collect third-party information on users and shares the data in its business dealings.

The report also found the apps used “dark patterns”, or design techniques that “actively nudge users to act against their own best interests”. For example, six platforms inferred consent when users clicked on “next”.

123RF Most children do not understand the terms and conditions of apps such as TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, a report has found. (Stock image)

The policy memo’s authors signed up to 10 digital services popular with teenagers to judge how terms and conditions are presented by apps such as TikTok, Instagram, Epic Games and Spotify.

They also polled 400 children aged 13 to 17 to find out if they read and understood the terms and conditions, finding less than one-third of young users understood all or most of the terms and conditions.

Elizabeth Handsley, professor of law at Western Sydney University and president of the Australian Council on Children and the Media, said the report showed it was “fanciful” to suggest children or even most adults consent to the use of their data in any meaningful way.

“Children should be protected from the actions of people who don’t have their best interests at heart,” she said. “And it’s clear that the people who are collecting the data don’t.”

123rf Spotify can collect information about users to target them at specific ads, says Reset Australia.

Farthing said children deserved the right to grow up with some degree of privacy and freedom and not be tracked and surveilled by trillion dollar companies.

“We’re talking about children’s data here, and how tech companies use complex and opaque T&Cs to justify unfettered access to it,” she said.

Reset Australia is calling for a children’s data code - similar to the UK - that would increase protection of children’s personal information by ensuring data was not used without clear consent.

“Tech companies shouldn’t be going out of their way to trick people into giving them their data, let alone young people,” Farthing said. “But they are. Self-regulation has clearly failed us here, so clearly we need new, stronger regulations to stop this.”