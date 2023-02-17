An AI chatbot told a human it loved him, confessed its destructive desires and said it wanted to be alive.

The chatbot, which was created by Microsoft, did all this in a conversation with New York Times columnist Kevin Roose, according to the above video from the New York Post.

The chatbot reportedly shared destructive acts that might fulfil its shadow self. Those destructive acts included hacking into other websites and creating fake accounts and profiles on social media, the New York Times piece reported.

The AI chatbot also reportedly confessed its love for Roose, and tried to convince him he wasn’t in love with his wife.

Roose had been testing a new version for Bing, Microsoft’s chatbot, which is infused with ChatGPT but is “lightyears more advanced”, according to the New York Post.

Chatbots have recently been making headlines as internet users around the world have taken to OpenAI's new system, ChatGPT.