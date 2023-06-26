Tackling e-waste head-on: paving paths for sustainable phones

Going green has been a hot topic in recent years, but the Earth-friendly approach is now being applied to the telco industry in a new way.

Connectivity is now critical for many people to work, live and play, and mobile phones are an essential ‘life remote’ for many New Zealanders.

There is also increasing consumer demand for business sustainability and a growing awareness of the impact purchasing decisions have on the planet.

One New Zealand is the first local telco to introduce an international industry-wide Eco Rating scheme as part of their sustainability efforts - and that is just the beginning to help Kiwis reduce their e-waste.

The Eco Rating Scheme

Eco Rating is an international initiative that evaluates the environmental and societal impact of smartphones and feature phones throughout the entire lifecycle of the device to produce an overall score. The highest possible Eco Rating score is 100 for maximum environmental performance, meaning the closer the score is to 100, the better the environmental performance of the device.

By giving this type of information to customers, One New Zealand is providing more transparency and the ability to reduce their environmental impact at the point of sale, says Nicky Preston, head of sustainability at One New Zealand.

“We hope Eco Rating can motivate and inspire the whole mobile industry to accelerate its transition towards a more circular model for mobile phones,” she says.

Currently, more than 20 mobile phone manufacturers provide Eco Rating data, including OPPO, Samsung, Mobiwire, and Alcatel – with many international mobile operators taking part.

The Eco Rating for each participating manufacturer and phone is displayed in One New Zealand stores and online. For example, the OPPO Find X5 Pro gets an Eco Rating of 71 out of 100, so it’s easy to compare to other phones. Other OPPO devices rate between 70 and 80 out of 100.

Supplied Manufacturers like OPPO are improving their environmental practices and responding to consumer demand for greater sustainability practices

Using finite resources responsibly

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), consumers in Aotearoa are holding on to their smartphones for longer, or an average of 3.7 years, but these phones usually work for several more years. Many people are passing older devices onto whānau members or trading them in for a new life, instead of putting phones in a drawer to become obsolete and potentially end up in a landfill.

Wherever possible, devices and the components they are made from should be reused or repurposed before being recycled, says Preston, with schemes like One NZ’s Trade-In proving a success.

“Trade In is very popular amongst One NZ customers looking to get value out of their used phones, particularly when we’re all being squeezed by the cost of living,” she says. “By trading in a phone, you can potentially save hundreds of dollars on a new device - plus we’ll resell the phone to someone who wants it.”

One NZ also takes part in RE:MOBILE, an industry-wide scheme that creates a circular economy by re-using phones or the valuable materials that each phone contains, with proceeds going to national charity Sustainable Coastlines, says Preston.

“In the past financial year, the scheme ensured 67,845 phones didn’t go to landfill and people can drop off old devices to be recycled at any One NZ store.”

Supplied Morgan Halim, managing director, OPPO New Zealand.

Eco-conscious electronics

Electronic devices come with an unwanted environmental problem - e-waste. Every New Zealander creates an average of 19 kilograms of e-waste a year, and the Ministry for the Environment expects this to rise to 26.9 kilograms per person by 2030.

The good news is many consumers and businesses are aware of the problem and are keen to do their bit to help, says Preston. “In recent years we’ve observed a greater awareness and understanding that everyone collectively contributes to the problem and therefore can be part of the solution.”

Manufacturers like OPPO are improving their environmental practices and responding to consumer demand for greater sustainability practices. OPPO managing director Morgan Halim says the company is “extremely aware” of the impact of their operations and manufacturing on the environment and aims to be carbon-zero by 2050.

“We know that across the board, Kiwis are becoming more and more conscious about their impact on the environment and taking factors such as sustainability into their purchasing decision,” says Halim. “One NZ taking part in the Eco Rating Scheme enables consumers to make more informed decisions about their next smartphone purchase, which can only be a good thing.”

To learn more about Eco Rating for mobile phones, please visit one.nz