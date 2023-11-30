Last day to save your Google account if you haven't been using it

I﻿f you haven't used your Google account in two years, you have until midnight to save it.

Google announced in an August email to users that if their Google account has been inactive for two years, meaning it hasn't been signed into or used, it will be deleted.

This will come into effect from December 1, but Google calls this the "earliest date" it will happen, suggesting deletions will be a rolling consequence of inactivity.

The company said the changes are to protect the privacy of users and how long personal files and data are stored.

"We want to protect your private information and prevent any unauthorised access to your account even if you're no longer using our services," the email read.

The company said the changes won't affect users unless they've been inactive for two years and haven't signed into any Google product.

However, the changes don't apply to all accounts﻿.

Accounts with a Youtube channel, videos, gift cards with a monetary balance, or those linked to an application like Google Play, will be exempted.

But if your account is deleted, then your Gmail address can't be used to create a new account.

Google said the easiest way to keep an account active if you don't want it to be part of this mass cull is to sign in at least once every two years.

﻿"If you have signed in to your Google Account recently in the past two years, your account is considered active and will not be deleted," Google said.

