Mac vs Windows vs Chromebooks: which is the best for uni students?

Back to university, back to reality! Whether just starting out at university or other tertiary education, you're going to need a laptop. With these devices typically enjoying a lifespan of five years or more, choosing the right one now is a big commitment; while finding a truly 'bad' computer isn't really a thing, you do want to get one capable of handling all the tasks you need done today, as well as the ones coming down the line with technology's rapid evolution. It's highly likely that you'll get 'recommended specifications' from your Uni, too – because different tasks require different computing power: graphics intensive studies like design, video editing or game development needing gruntier hardware than literature or biology courses.

But aside from specifications like processor capability, hard drive capacity and memory allocation, the biggest choice you face is between three operating systems: Microsoft Windows, Apple MacOS, and Google ChromeOS. Let's take a closer look at the advantages and limitations of each.

Microsoft Windows

We'll start with Microsoft Windows because this is by far and away the most widely used operating system, running on 76% of the world's computers. This alone gives Windows a unique advantage. There are hundreds of manufacturers producing a wide array of Windows devices, from laptops to desktop PCs, to tablets, and convertible devices swinging between laptop and tablet (the sheer number of brands means heavy competition and lower prices, too). Device choice is matched by software and app selection: if it is available, it is available on Windows, in other words. Everything you could possibly think of and more. Windows itself is flexible and configurable, with features like Start adapting to your preferences for news and information feeds.

This means infinite customisation. Choose the brand you like, the device you like, and the apps you like. Arguably, no two Windows laptops are set up the same; once you have yours, it truly becomes yours.

Disadvantages include greater vulnerability to malware and viruses, and a higher risk of system crashes and errors – though both issues have largely receded in the latest versions of Windows, 10 and 11. The frequency of updates can be a little annoying, too.

Apple MacOS

Love your iPhone? Apple's MacOS runs exclusively on its own hardware, with the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air leading the charge. (Yes, iPads are in there too). MacBooks have a special cache. They look the business with sleek design, and MacOS is regarded as especially reliable and more secure by default than other options. The user interface is beloved by those who already understand the Apple ecosystem, and speaking of which, Apple devices are renowned for the ease with which they work together. iPhone, iPad, Macbook: for those who love Apple, the seamless user experience is satisfying every single time.

The disadvantages of a Macbook start with premium pricing; after all, Apple sits in a class of its own, whereas anyone can make a Windows laptop. The far smaller market share also means a relatively limited selection of software and apps – 'relatively' because the chances are this won't affect you. Most popular apps and software, including Microsoft's Office 365, are available on MacOS. Customising your setup is arguably a little trickier, but for most 'Macanistas', this isn't a particular issue as Apple people tend to love Apple in an often quite literal way.

Google Chromebook

This brings us to the Google Chromebook. While most of us understand Chrome as an internet browser, it is also the face of Google's ChromeOS operating system. That's both the strength and the weakness of the Chromebook – the compact devices are stripped down for simplicity, portability and affordability and are designed to work mainly with web apps as a 'consumption' tool.

Chromebooks are also last on to the scene, introduced to the market in 2011. While many brands make Chromebooks, the selection is limited, as is the performance and functionality of the devices. This makes them ideal for a narrow range of uses: reading, researching, perhaps creating basic Office-type documents.

Which is best for you?

Ah, that's always the question. Making a selection depends on things like your background (did you grow up with Windows or with Mac?) and the specifications from the Uni, along with practical considerations like budget, as well as personal use outside your studies. Gamer? You'll know you'll need a bigger screen, dedicated graphics, and more RAM. Web surfer and Lit major? A Chromebook could work. Born with an iPhone glued in hand? Macbook, all the way.

The one piece of advice which is always valid is 'buy the best specifications you can afford'. Faster processors, more RAM and a ridiculously capacious hard drive contribute to device longevity. Quality hardware already lasts for up to a decade, sometimes longer. If your device can handle everything thrown at it even as more demanding applications and technologies emerge, you won't need to replace it. And it helps if you choose one which looks awesome from day one.

For the best deals and the widest selection of Microsoft Windows devices, Apple MacBooks, Google Chromebooks and every accessory you can think of, look no further than PB Tech.

