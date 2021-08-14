Samsung’s new foldables are actually good

OPINION: I got to see Samsung's two new foldable (and flippable) smartphones this week, and something odd happened. I didn't hate them.

It's "odd" because the two phones do largely the same thing their predecessors did (fold and flip) and I rubbished them.

But these are different. There's a charm to the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 that wasn't there before. Everything is just a little bit better, all over.

Galaxy Z Fold3

Supplied The Galaxy Z Fold3 folds flush.

The biggest improvement is the design. The Galaxy Z Fold3, for example, actually folds flush this time. A big improvement for Samsung as the previous generation, the Galaxy Z Fold2, looked like a bit of a bodge job when closed, as it folded into a triangle/wedge shape. That's fixed now.

Samsung is also a lot more confident about this phone's durability, claiming it'll be "80 per cent more durable".

During the launch event, its staff were keen to point out that the phone sports the new Gorilla Glass Victus technology on the outside, which is 50 per cent stronger than Gorilla Glass 6.

The inside screen is where the users had the majority of problems with the Fold2, though. And Samsung claims this has been fixed too.

How? Samsung has added a new factory-applied screen protector made from PET. This, we're told, should prevent the screen protector from peeling away and causing bubbles to form.

The inner screen has also been designed to receive accurate, scratch-resistant input from the two new S-Pens - that Samsung launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3.

This is another subtle, but important, addition as these foldables arrive at a time when Samsung usually refreshes its super high-end and big-screened Galaxy Note smartphones.

S-Pen support on Samsung's new foldable flagship suggests to me that the end could be near for its rigid "phablets".

The only other innovation of note is the "under-display camera" on the inner screen. It's far from perfect, but the Galaxy Z Fold3 punch-hole camera hides under a blob of pixels when you're using the device to watch a video, or browse the web, or send a text, or anything that doesn't use the front-facing camera.

The rest of the Galaxy Z Fold3 is more sane.

Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, 12GB of RAM, with 256GB or 512GB of storage; there's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor; and the camera setup consists of a 12-megapixel main shooter, complimented by 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with a 2x optical zoom; the battery is 100 mAh smaller than last year's model at 4400 mAh.

Oh, and it's IPX8 rated. Meaning it's water-resistant for up to 30 minutes in 1.5 metres of water. There's no dust-resistant rating, though.

Size: Unfolded: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm Folded: 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16 mm

Galaxy Z Flip3

Supplied Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

While the Galaxy Z Fold3 is the more technologically-impressive phone, the Galaxy Z Flip3 will be more popular.

It's a beautiful device that, like all things that are well-designed, hits differently.

Unfolded, it looks like a regular smartphone measuring in at 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm, which is similar to a regular Galaxy S21's 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm dimensions.

Its size, when folded - 86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9-17.1 mm - is what makes it special. Transforming a bulky device into a shell'd square you'd feel confident throwing into a bag or pocket.

There's another big/little reason that is just as compelling. Its price. At $1599 it's verging on affordable (compared to the $2699 Samsung wants you to pay for the bigger Galaxy Z Fold3).

But make no mistake, you're mostly paying for the design here. From my brief time with the device, I wasn't convinced the cameras were good enough to rival what you'd get spending $1599 on a rigid phone, and the 3300 mAh battery is pretty average too.

That said, things look up-to-scratch everywhere else. Its Snapdragon 888 processor, 2x high-res AMOLED screens, IPX8 water resistance, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor are impressive.

I don't think a deep analysis of this phone's specs matters too much. That's how strong I think the design is.

Add-in features like Auto Framing (Samsung's take on Apple's Centre Stage), Samsung's striking new finger cases, the ability to set the phone down like a laptop, and Samsung has a device that will appeal to a whole new market here.

Well done, Samsung.