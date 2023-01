High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot among the highlights from CES 2023

Tech companies showed off their latest products this week at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show.

Crowds of investors, media and tech workers have streamed into a cavernous Las Vegas venues to see the latest tech from big companies and startups. There are flashy concept cars, screens of every possible variety, robots that can help with a range of tasks and technology for homes. Some tech innovations are already available to buy while others may never make it past the prototype stage.

Here are some highlights:

Video calls with a twist

Tired of the same old Zoom calls? Zero Distance thinks it may have the answer, though it's not cheap.

The company's Wehead device helps people at a meeting feel like a remote attendee is in the room with them.

The device looks something like a machine you might find at the eye doctor, but with screens on the front. The person participating from afar looks like they're there in 3D and when they look around or nod, the machine also moves.

Wehead works with standard computer or smartphone webcams.

“If there are a few people around the table and just one screen, not everybody can see the screen, and the person in the laptop, he or she is not able to see everybody," Wehead creator Ilia Sedoshkin said. “That’s the obvious application.”

John Locher/AP A man looks onto the show floor from a Wehead spatial video communication device.

“But for people who spend like 40 hours a week in their home office, they don’t see other people a lot. So feeling the real person in the room, using some space on your table, can give you less loneliness," Sedoshkin said.

The Wehead costs US$1555 (NZ$2448), with a pro version available for US$4555.

A Boba robot

From milk tea to passion fruit, Adam the robot can make any boba tea drink you like.

Adam also can function as a bartender or barista, but it made boba tea for delighted CES attendees who used digital touch screens to select their drinks.

John Locher/AP An Adam beverage robot makes boba tea at the Richtech Robotics booth.

“Aeam is intended to be basically a way to attract guests and a way to make drinks fully automated and very efficient,” Timothy Tanksley of Richtech Robotics said.

The two-armed robot has two grip handles that can be customised to make specific drinks. While taking a break from mixing beverages, Adam can dance to keep people entertained.

Adam, which can be rented for events or hired full-time, is among a range of robots on display at CES this week doing a variety of tasks from disinfecting surfaces to making deliveries.

Nut milk on demand

During the pandemic shutdowns in 2020, California resident Luiz Rapacci had a hard time finding his favourite almond milk at grocery stores. He looked up online recipes to make his own, but they were messy and time-consuming.

Rio Yamat/AP GrowUp allows people to brew their own nut milk at home with water and any nut.

Almost three years later, Rapacci is at CES to unveil his nut milk brewing machine, the GrowUp brewer.

With GrowUp, customers can make nut milk at home in minutes with water and their chosen variety, from cashews and walnuts to almonds and pistachios, Rapacci said.

The machine costs US$599 and is available now for pre-order.

Perfect eyebrows

L'Oreal's Brow Magic is bringing augmented reality to your eyebrows.

Rick Bowmer/AP L'Oreal's smart brow applicator uses augmented reality to help print eyebrows.

The company's app scans your face and uses AR to make personalised recommendations for choices of shape, thickness and effect. You apply a primer, then the Brow Magic device uses 2400 tiny nozzles to brush over and paint your eyebrows.

L'Oreal developed Brow Magic in partnership with Prinker, which makes a device that quickly applies temporary tattoos.

The makeup in Brow Magic, which is expected to launch later this year, can last up to two days and be taken off with regular makeup remover.