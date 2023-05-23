Major change to the next iPhone confirmed in leaked design models

While Apple may be four months away from announcing the next iPhone, 9news.com.au has obtained “dummy models” of the upcoming devices which confirm minor design changes as well as a huge change to the charging port on all four iPhone 15 models.

In 2012, when Apple introduced the iPhone 5, they changed from the original wide “30 pin” connector to a new slim and small connector for charging and computer connections, which was proprietary to Apple and called the Lightning Connector.

Over the 11 years since, the market has changed dramatically and today every single smartphone except iPhone uses a charging cable called USB-C, the same cable used for most consumer electronics today, like headphones and even laptops.

Last year, the European Union ruled Apple must implement USB-C in devices sold in Europe from 2024 onward, a bid to reduce electronic waste and simplify the charging process for users.

The leaked design models of the iPhone 15 range confirms Apple will implement USB-C across the iPhone 15 range later this year.

Factories in China obtain the detailed specifications for the upcoming device launches and produce these dummy models to allow case and accessory makers to gear up and have product ready in time for the iPhone's availability later in the year.

For the past six years, I've obtained these models and they've been 100% accurate every time.

This year's models confirm the four-phone lineup will continue, with an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max model to be announced later this year.

Trevor Long/Nine The dummy models used by factories to prepare for future changes.

While the phones look remarkably similar to the iPhones 12, 13 and 14, there is a small tweak with a rounded edge around the whole phone.

It also appears the front-facing camera and FaceID sensors have been moved to within the screen on the entry-level iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models, introducing the software-based Dynamic Island to all users, something only Pro users got in 2022.

Apple has yet to announce its plans for an event in September for the iPhone, but it's expected to take place on or around September 7.

