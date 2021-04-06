Chinese police bust 'world's largest' video game cheating ring worth $107 million

Chinese police and game developer Tencent have brought down a cheating ring labelled the biggest in the world.

A video game cheating operation, worth around $107 million, has been brought down by Chinese police.

The cheating syndicate, called “Chicken Drumstick”, reportedly sold cheats – or plug ins – for games including Overwatch and Call of Duty Mobile. It is believed to be the biggest video game cheat program organisation in the world.

The subscription-based service spanned hundreds of countries and regions and made around US$76 million (NZ$107m). Subscriptions cost between $14 a day and $283 a month).

BBC reported the police sting, carried out by the Kunshan Public Security Bureau in collaboration with Chinese video game giant Tencent​, resulted in 17 cheat trading websites being destroyed and 10 arrests.

Police also seized $65m in assets, including several luxury cars – Rolls Royces, Ferraris and Lamborghinis – and over $5m in cryptocurrency. The police operation spanned six provinces in China.

"For a long time, plug-ins have been regarded as a 'cancer' in the game industry, especially malignant plug-ins, which seriously damage the player's gaming experience and affect the normal operation of the game," the Kunshan Public Security Bureau said.

Tencent labelled Chicken Drumstick the “world’s largest game cheating ring”, in a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The cheats sold for video game Game For Peace – a game created by Tencent – reportedly allowed gamers to access extra abilities that weren’t accessible for regular users. It gave players the ability to automate shooting aim, and see and shoot through walls, according to the ABC.

Police allege cheats were predominantly purchased with bitcoins to avoid tracing, the ABC reported.

Those arrested are facing charges of illegally providing programmes and tools for the intrusion and manipulation of computer information systems.

China began collaborating with Tencent three years ago to crack down on cheats in its game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), one of the most popular games in the world. It helped police uncover at least 30 cases of cheating and arrest 120 people suspected of designing programmes to give players unfair advantages, Bloomberg reported at the time.