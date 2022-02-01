Popular word online game 'Wordle' has been bought by The New York Times

The popular word game called ‘Wordle’ has been sold for a seven-figure sum to The New York Times.

Wordle is an explosively popular online game that’s likely been taking over your Twitter feed in recent months. The daily game gives players six chances to guess a randomly selected five-letter word.

It was created by software engineer Josh Wardle, who originally built it for his partner who is a fan of word games. In an interview with the BBC last month, Wardle said he designed the game to be simple, and had never intended it to take off on the internet

“Last year, my partner and I got really into crosswords and word games and I wanted a game for us to play each morning as part of our routine,” he told the BBC.

READ MORE:

* Wordle: The best word to start the game, according to a language researcher

* The beauty of a 'do-nothing-much' holiday with beaches, books and a spot of Wordle

* Words come easy to Code-Cracker Simon Shuker

* Panga: Te reo Māori Wordle



Wordle The Wordle game that has become an internet sensation.

In recent months the Wordle’s popularity has risen drastically online, with the game now having nearly 3 million players, ABC News reported.

The New York Times announced the purchase of the game on Tuesday (NZ time), adding it to its collection of word games that include: The Crossword, The Mini, Tiles and Spelling Bee.

In a statement which CNN reported, NYT said it remained focused on becoming an essential subscription for people and its games portfolio was a key part of that strategy.

“Wordle will now play a part in that daily experience, giving millions more people around the world another reason to turn to The Times to meet their daily news and life needs.”

Wordle was purchased for a price described as “in the low seven figures”, and it will initially remain free to new and existing players, NYT said.

“We don't have set plans for the game’s future,” New York Times executive director Jordan Cohen said in an email to CNN.

“At this time, we’re focused on creating added value to our existing audience, while also introducing our existing games to an all new audience that has demonstrated their love for word games.”

Wardle published a statement on Twitter on Tuesday following the sale announcement of his game.

Wardle said the game had got “bigger than I ever imagined” and that it had been incredible to watch it bring so much joy to so many people.

“On the flip side, I’d be lying if I said this hasn’t been a little overwhelming. After all, I am just one person, and it’s important to me that, as Wordle grows, it continues to provide a greater experience for everyone.”