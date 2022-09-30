The game developers swapping a karaoke bar for the world stage

From left: Max Howard-Martens, Mickey Treadwell, Lisa Blakie, Connor Bridson make up the full-time team at Atawhai Interactive.

Three years ago they were four mates dreaming big in a karaoke bar. Next week, they’ll be launching a video game demo to thousands.

At 30 years old, Mickey Treadwell is certainly no longer the kid from Dunedin who thought he was destined just to play games, not create them.

“I didn’t realise it was possible until way after uni,” he said.

He was working in a shared office building when he realised his neighbour, Runaway Play, was not just a Dunedin-based video game studio, but a successful one. He returned to university to retrain as a developer.

It wasn’t as easy as then knocking on a studio’s door for a job. He said he became a technical support assistant at Education Perfect, then had a fateful karaoke session with Lisa Blakie​, Connor Bridson​ and Max Howard-Martens​.

“We realised, oh, we’ve kind of got everything [the skills] we need to start our own studio.”

Their studio, Atawhai Interactive, was “really just four friends who like making games”.

In 2021, they got a $36,000 grant and became four of 80 people to get publicly-funded jobs in video game development.

The money came through the New Zealand Centre of Digital Excellence, an organisation that got $2.6 million from the Government to create a billion-dollar gaming industry in Dunedin.

Sixteen studios were launched, and an additional five got a financial boost. The catch was at least 80% of employees needed to be based in Dunedin, CODE chief executive Tim Ponting said​.

Thirteen of the studios would go to the 2022 Melbourne International Games Week in October, where they would exhibit their prototypes in front of major publishers like Sony and Nintendo, influencers and investors, and thousands of dedicated gamers.

Treadwell said their demo of Toroa – a wholesome adventure game based on an albatross (toroa) trying to find its way home – was at a stage where publishers may pick it up, opening them up to the resources needed to finish the game.

Supplied Treadwell never thought he’d develop a video game in his hometown of Dunedin.

“Money is only part of it ... several hundred people a day will probably walk past, maybe try the game, find bugs and give feedback.

“Seeing people play it ... we’re definitely excited.”

Networking was critical to the success and speed at which a game could get onto the market, Ponting​ said.

While the Government had funded grants to studios, it was not enough to make a game from start to finish. It would take almost the whole two-year budget to fund just one big independent game, Ponting said.

He said CODE was about building a sustainable industry in Dunedin. A portion of the funding went to local education programmes, teaching kids that – unlike what Treadwell grew up thinking – they could make their own games, even from Dunedin.

Supplied CODE chief executive Tim Ponting says his job is just as much about educating as it is about creating a billion-dollar industry.

They also ran workshops and mentoring programmes, and tried to support as many budding developers as they could, even if they were not awarded a grant.

Ponting said the best pitches won grants, and it was an added bonus that in two years Dunedin had become one of the most diverse places in the world to work in the industry.

Of all studio leaders in the city, 70% were from diverse backgrounds, including 9% being Māori or Pasifika and 40% women.

Over 40% of the developers were women, too – more than double the international average.