Are Kiwis complying with lockdown? Here's what Google data tells us

Newly released data is giving an insight into how compliant people are being during global coronavirus lockdowns.

A mobility report published by Google shows a staggering drop in Kiwis accessing parks, shops, restaurants and workplaces.

The tech giant has used people's location history data from their devices to show global changes in visits to places like grocery stores and parks.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Playgrounds are blocked off during lockdown.

For New Zealand, there has been a 91 per cent drop in Kiwis visiting "retail and recreation" venues, such as cafes and shopping centres.

Google Mobility Report There's been a staggering drop in Kiwis accessing parks and retail stores during the lockdown.

There has also been a 54 per cent drop in people visiting grocery stores and pharmacies - places that have been deemed essential during the lockdown period.

It also showed a 78 per cent decline in visits to parks, a 59 per cent decline in visits to workplaces, and an 84 per cent decline in visits to places of public transport.

Google Mobility Report It's not surprising to see fewer visits to workplaces and an increase in residental, due to the lockdown.

The only place that has seen an increase were places of residence - which was up 22 per cent when compared to usual trends.

New Zealand is one of 131 counties Google has published a mobility report on.

The reports were aimed at helping public health officials understand responses to social distancing guidance related to Covid-19 and "provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating Covid-19," the company website said.

The data was from users who have turned on their location history setting on their devices, which is off by default.

"These reports were developed to be helpful while adhering to our stringent privacy protocols and protecting people's privacy. No personally identifiable information, like an individual's location, contacts or movement, is made available at any point."

It used recent data and compared it to a median value - the baseline - found between January 3 to February 6.

"The reports chart movement trends over time by geography, across different categories of places such as retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and residential."

In New Zealand's report, the same categories were broken down by region.

For example, in Auckland there has been a 64 per cent drop in people visiting workplaces. Whereas in the Hawke's Bay, there has been a 51 per cent drop in workplace visits, and a 25 per cent drop in Marlborough.