Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies after 7-year battle

Pat Quinn​, co-founder of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge that swept social media in 2014, has died.

Quinn, 37, was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s​ disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis​ (ALS), one month after his 30th birthday in 2013.

The ALS Association announced his death in a statement on Sunday.

”Pat fought ALS with positivity and bravery and inspired all around him. Those of us who knew him are devastated but grateful for all he did to advance the fight against ALS.”

The challenge, inspired by former college baseball player Pete Frates who died in 2019, raised US$220 million (NZ$316.5m) for ALS research around the world, and US$115m (NZ$165.4m) for the ALS Association.

After his diagnosis, Quinn saw a video of the challenge on social media and decided to use it to raise money and awareness for the disease.

“Nobody knew the Ice Bucket Challenge would become a worldwide phenomenon, but we united as one because that is what it takes to change a disease like ALS,” Quinn said at an event marking the 5th anniversary of the challenge.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images NASCAR driver Brian Vickers participating in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014.

“The disease has taken my ability to walk, taken my ability to talk; I now eat through a tube in my stomach; and I wear a mask to a breathing machine that literally keeps me alive. I would be dead without it, because that is what ALS wants. It’s going to attack until one of us loses.”

“Life is too amazing for me to let this disease get in the way. What makes one truly alive is not just living. It’s the way in which we live.”

Thousands of people participated in the viral challenge and videos of the act were viewed millions of times online.

The likes of Oprah, LeBron James, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates participated, as did Donad Trump before his election.