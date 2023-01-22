'Instagram dumped me, and it was liberating'

Like so many love affairs, it started with a roar and ended with angry expletives.

I was late to the Instagram party, but fell hard for those shiny squares of perfection. So hard I was in danger of becoming one of the estimated 88% of “over-users” who spend more than an hour each day mindlessly scrolling through their phones.

As with any relationship, there were niggles, especially the time I wasted, sucked down endless rabbit holes of other people’s holidays, cute puppies and what someone I barely knew was having for breakfast. Also triggering: feelings of inadequacy, jealousy and that slightly icky sense of seeking validation from strangers.

I’m ashamed to admit it, but I wasn’t immune to a spot of #humblebragging (aka showing off) whenever I posted something special.

To be honest, I’d been falling out of love with Instagram for a while, tired of its ever-changing algorithms, which meant I hardly ever saw the content I wanted.

In the end, the decision was taken out of my hands: two months ago my account was hacked and numerous attempts to retrieve it failed.

After the initial frustration at losing five years worth of memories, I realised that tech giant Meta had done me a favour by dumping me. And that severing ties with what’s been called the worst social media channel for mental health wasn’t such a bad thing.

In a poll of around 1500 social media users, the UK’s Royal Society for Public Health found that Instagram made them feel more inadequate about their own lives, jealous of others and contributed to high levels of anxiety, depression, bullying and Fomo (the fear of missing out).

Dr Alex Jones, a senior lecturer in psychology at Swansea University, took it one step further. “Social media apps such as Instagram are correlated with narcissism and body image, and not always in a good way because greater usage can be detrimental to self perception,” he told Dazed magazine.

Supplied/Charlie Jackson Sarah Nash (left) and Anna Dean were both early adopters of social media, but over the years fell out of love with the apps, for different reasons.

“Those who spend considerable time on these apps tend to be more narcissistic whereas a lower use of, or total lack of, social media is associated with a certain kind of personality who is probably less vain and less narcissistic.”

Sarah Nash nods when I read her this quote.

“Don’t get me wrong, there are good things about social media, such as being able to keep in touch with friends around the world,” says Nash, 47, a PR / founder of women’s wellness coaching business The Me Spot.

“But platforms like Instagram set users up for others to tell them that they look good, they’re doing well in life, their kids are clever or their car is cool. If people don’t get that external gratification, that can lead to a spiral of anxiety and depression. Our self worth shouldn’t be based on how many likes or comments we get.”

Nash was an early adopter of Facebook as a way of keeping in touch with friends she’d made during six years in London.

It took her longer to join Instagram but by then she had become more attuned to the downside of social media. “What I don’t like is people only showing the good bits of their lives, which isn’t a true representation. It also worries me that some gain a following for superficial reasons.”

Supplied For Sarah Nash, going off social media was liberating for her time and mental health.

Two years ago, while watching Netflix’s The Social Dilemma documentary, the mother of Will, 11, Isabelle, 9, and two step-children had a light-bulb moment.

“I wanted to be in control of what I let into my life. I was never a big poster on Instagram and Facebook, more of a voyeur, but I deleted both apps from my phone.”

It was liberating for her time and mental health. “I used to scroll through Instagram and without realising, an hour had gone by. I never felt like I’d spent that hour well and often felt worse at the end. Now I have time to do things like read a book or actually connect with someone face-to-face, which fills my cup far more than an hour spent with strangers on my phone.”

When Nash started The Me Spot in September she was reluctant to re-join Instagram, but business advisors told her it would help build the brand.

“So I’ve reluctantly gone back on for work purposes only and I’m very careful about how I use it. I hate being at the whim of an algorithm and at the mercy of a super-wealthy individual (Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Facebook and Instagram) so my strategy is to grow my email list to create a network of clients I can engage with via that medium rather than via Instagram.”

When Tyler Harris, whose name has been changed for privacy, heard that one of his sporting idols had quit social media, he knew he’d done the right thing.

Getty Images As we learn more about the effects of social media on our brains, more of us are choosing to take a break from the apps.

In December Crusaders rugby player Ethan Blackadder, 27, revealed he’d given up all social media in a bid to spend less time on his phone. “It means you don't have to see anything, any noise, anything that's going up into the old satellite,” he told 1 News, about why he deleted his accounts after high school.

“I thought that was pretty cool because Ethan must be one of the few professional athletes who doesn’t have a social media presence,” says Harris,16. “I like that he’s swimming against the tide.”

The year 12 student was initially excited to join Instagram and Twitter a few years ago. “Everyone was on it and I thought it would be a good way to connect with the world from little old Wellington.”

But the excitement soon faded when Harris realised how unhealthy his obsession had become. “If I didn’t get more views and likes than my mates I’d get really anxious and unhappy.” Ditto the time he and his friends spent curating content. “It felt like an unpaid job. Six months ago I went, why am I doing this to myself?”

Harris’ decision to quit both TikTok and Instagram attracted considerable flak from friends, which is why he didn’t want his real name used in this story.

“I’ve been super bullied because people hate anyone going against the grain. They don’t have the guts to break out of social media hell, even though many of them want to, so they turn on anyone who does.”

Would Harris ever reactivate his accounts? “Probably not. I like having more time and not having to see people yelling ‘look at me, look at me’ all the time!”

Anna Dean was such an enthusiastic social media user that four years ago she was diagnosed with repetitive strain injury (RSI) in both hands, an injury attributed to scrolling through her phone.

Back then the brand/business consultant was managing social media accounts for up to 25 clients.

“Posting and updating these accounts was the last thing I thought of at night and the first thing in the morning, says Dean, 45. “I’d often spend six or seven hours on my phone each day, addicted to the dopamine hit, which has been compared to hitting the same brain receptors as cocaine or heroin.”

Charlie Jackson Branding consultant Anna Dean had to “rewire” her relationship with social media, after developing RSI in both hands from scrolling on her phone.

Now based in Tākaka, Dean was an early adopter of social media both personally and professionally, from Tumblr (where she posted 18,000 images) to Myspace and later Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (she’s never been a fan of TikTok).

“Social media platforms used to be all about the power of the image so I used them like a visual diary of creatives, artists and photographers. But over the years they’ve changed so now the content is more about screenshotted tweets and memes, which isn’t inspiring.”

Dean has also fallen out of love with the aggressive and nasty comments posts increasingly attract. “Social media is a much less pleasant place to be. It’s definitely harder to find meaningful content.”

While the former broadcaster applauds movements supported by social media such as #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, books such as Johann Hari’s Stolen Focus and the American-based LOG OFF movement have encouraged her to take a social media sabbatical.

“I can’t go off it forever because I need it for work. But I’m looking forward to rewiring my brain and finding the joy of connection in conversing with people instead of being glued to my phone. Lots of people seem to be doing the same at the moment, which is great.”