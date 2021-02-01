The Instagram page with 2.4 million followers run out of Blenheim, NZ

Ariana Grande was the first woman to reach 200m followers. She follows Lucy Blakiston's page.

Lucy Blakiston has turned her passion for the news into an Instagram account followed by 2.4 million people.

Celebrities like Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Teigen are just some of the followers on her Instagram account “Sh*t you should care about” (SYSCA).

The 23-year-old runs the page out of Blenheim, along with her two school friends, Olivia Mercer and Ruby Edwards.

Blakiston has been named a semifinalist for the Kiwibank Young New Zealander of the Year.

“I have always been interested in the news but sometimes you need to have a degree to understand it and it becomes really boring for youth,” Blakiston said.

In 2018, the three friends had one goal: make the news more accessible, especially for young people.

Their Instagram page was a mix of original content and re-shared resources of international politics and social issues.

“We were one of the first ones using Instagram differently. That is why we had such a big growth.

“This media used to be just for influencers trying to sell us teeth whitening products and make up."

Blakiston said the account name was blunt and “to the point”, just like her.

And while she didn't call herself a journalist, Blakiston made sure the news was reliable.

“Every morning we do a no bullsh*t daily news round up, and we go to trusted news sources that we like such as BBC, Al Jazeera, New York Times...

“We check our messages on Instagram with people saying what we should look at ... and what people might be interested in.

“We try to find a mix between what is trending and what we think might need some more exposure.”

The team had clearly hit a nerve, with more than 2.4 million followers. That's more than Kiwi director, and Oscar winner, Taika Waititi with 2.2 millions followers.

Blakiston remembered passing the first million mark during lockdown last year when they were doing daily Covid-19 updates.

Supplied Posts about the Covid-19 pandemic generate some of the most comments.

“I think our success is also because we are Kiwis, people like that we are so casual, we are really different, we try to be funny, and we are not trying to sell people sh*t.”

Americans made up 57 per cent of their followers, while only 4 per cent were in New Zealand.

Their top post was about American rapper Kanye West running for President last July, and the most commented on were related to Trump and Covid-19.

“Two of our biggest topics are also racism and climate change. People always get engaged for those topics, a movement like Black Lives Matter shows that,” Blakiston said.

In March 2020 the team launched a podcast, ‘The Sh*t Show’, which blended politics and pop culture every Tuesday.

Supplied Their podcast blends politics and pop culture.

Blakiston, Mercer and Edwards also ran a website featuring longer-form coverage with posts written by domestic and international contributors.

“We receive a lot of personal stories, a lot of mental health stories, stories that happen in countries that we would not know about if we did not have these people writing for us.

“We have a segment that we have called ‘bad sex’ which is about the line between sexual assault and consent.

“A lot of women have come forward to speak about that because there is this massive grey area and there is no dialogue around that.

“That something that we are really proud of. It is a lot of work but it is meaningful work.”

Blakiston hoped to make the platform more sustainable this year – she was the only one working full-time on it – with sponsorships and advertisements.

The Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year winners will be announced on March 31.