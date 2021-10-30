Mark Zuckerberg loses touch with reality in Facebook’s cringeworthy metaverse

OPINION: In one part of Facebook’s 77-minute film announcing the company’s name change to “Meta”, a virtual-reality Mark Zuckerberg sits around a table in space playing poker with a robot. In the metaverse, reality is whatever you want it to be.

The physical world is a little less forgiving, as Facebook – sorry, Meta – has experienced all too recently.

Even Zuckerberg, who has historically delegated the mundane work of government affairs and advertiser relationships to deputies such as Sheryl Sandberg and Sir Nick Clegg, has found it impossible to deflect the barrage of damaging whistleblower leaks in the last month.

Hardly surprising, then, that Facebook’s boss is spending more of his time in virtual reality. It must sound tempting to evacuate the whole company to a simulated universe in which it is widely loved.

Unfortunately, no amount of processing power can accomplish this. So Zuckerberg has decided on an alternative reality-bending tactic: the tried and tested rebrand.

Meta is both Greek for “beyond” and the prefix of “metaverse”, a word that came up 85 times during Thursday’s event. Barely heard of outside science fiction a year ago, it is the Silicon Valley buzzword of the year – partly because nobody can quite pin down what it means.

Zuckerberg described it as “an embodied internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it”. It is a wispy enough description to be almost meaningless, but sounds better, at least, than virtual reality.

Eric Risberg/AP CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces Facebook's new name, Meta, during a virtual event.

Meaninglessness is often the point with corporate do-overs, of course. Philip Morris’s US rebranding as Altria, Google’s Alphabet restructure and the rebirth of military contractor Blackwater as Xe represented efforts to disassociate a company’s core, often controversial, activities from its business identity. Vague terms are a must, ideally plucked from dead Mediterranean languages.

There is some logic to the change. Zuckerberg has ordered billions of dollars to be put into technologies such as VR and a linked idea, augmented reality (AR). Most of his presentation this week was devoted to examples of what the metaverse might look like. Fencing with a hologram, teleporting to ancient Rome, congregating around a virtual boardroom.

Zuckerberg also freely admitted that none of this would be a part of everyday life soon, saying it would take up to a decade for it all to become mainstream.

You can interpret this in one of two ways. The positive spin is that the visionary Zuckerberg is using his total control over Facebook to prepare it for the long term.

The less rosy picture is that the company has run out of ideas about what to do in the present. Apple is often accused of losing its innovative edge, but at least the company’s inventions go on sale a few weeks after they are announced.

Everything Zuckerberg presented, by contrast, amounted to a concept reel. The only tangible announcement was the name. As of today, the metaverse is no more real than flying cars or teleportation. It means nothing to most people on Facebook, particularly those in developing countries that make up the vast majority of its 3.6 billion users.

Eric Risberg/AP Everything Zuckerberg presented amounted to a concept reel. The only tangible announcement was the name.

No harm in future-gazing of course, but it is an odd thing to centre your company around. History is littered with technological predictions that went awry and successful companies betting on the wrong horse. What if Sony had renamed itself “Betamax” in 1975?

The appeal of constantly talking about the metaverse is that it is impossible to be wrong. Living in the future is easy. It means never having to reckon with the limitations of technology (which will always get better), nor its unintended consequences (imagination doesn’t have any). That is, however, what Zuckerberg has chosen.

One of the inspirations for the metaverse is the 2011 science fiction novel Ready Player One, in which a poor underclass escape their dystopian reality by plugging into a fantasy virtual world controlled by the gilded elite.

Focusing on Facebook’s gleaming future, rather than its present reality – the prospect of slowing growth, competition investigations and a series of impossible governance decisions over our social fabric – follows the same idea.

In this sense, Zuckerberg is already living in his own private metaverse. It will take a while for anybody outside of Facebook to join him – whatever you call it.