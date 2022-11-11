Twits start memageddon in bad case of the Twitter Blues for Elon Musk

Twitter users are having their accounts suspended after using a new verification system to troll Elon Musk and parody public figures.

Since purchasing Twitter, Musk has rolled in a raft of changes, which started with staff cuts and introducing Twitter Blue, a verification system in which users pay a US$7.99 (NZD$13.30) monthly subscription for the blue checkmark beside their name.

Evan Agostini Elon Musk attends Heidi Klum's 21st annual Halloween party at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on Monday, October 31, 2022, in New York.

Immediately after rolling out the system, users began to impersonate celebrities, including Musk himself, who on taking over the social media platform had crowned himself ‘Chief Twit’.

Comedian Kathy Griffin was banned from the platform on Monday after changing her account name and profile picture to match that of the Tesla executive.

READ MORE:

* Elon Musk says he loves comedy – but he can’t take a joke

* Musk warns Twitter's survival is at stake as staff quit

* Russia abandons wounded soldiers to their fate in Kherson withdrawal, sources say



Twitter/Supplied Twitter users are using a new verification system to pose as brands and public figures.

Musk later tweeted that “going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.”

But that hasn’t stopped users from exploiting the blue tick.

Twitter/Supplied Verified users took aim at Elon Musk and Tesla, posting numerous parody tweets.

Musk has remained one of the primary targets, with one fake account tweeting “starting today we’ll begin offering Twitter Gold: a free subscription that gets you yearly family vacations and nightly dinners with me. If your name is Grimes. Please come back. I love you.”

Users also took aim at Tesla, with multiple accounts parodying the company.

A parody account of Banana distributor Chiquita Brands claimed to have overthrown Brazil’s government, before issuing an apology to “those who have been served by from a fake Chiquita account”, stating that they “have not overthrown a government since 1954”.

Twitter/Supplied Immediately after the introduction of Twitter Blue, users began to impersonate celebrities and large corporations.

Another verified false account posed as former US president George W. Bush, and tweeted an obscenity about the war in Iraq. Another fake account purporting to be Tony Blair replied “same”.

American politician Rudy Giuliani was also in the firing line, with a Giuliani spoof account calling Helen Keller “a dusty fraudulent b.... pushed on us by globalist media” before tweeting about his bowel movements.

Twitter/Supplied Twitter Blue costs just NZD$13.30 a month, granting users a blue tick beside their name.

And a bogus OJ Simpson account seemed to make a confession.

On Friday, Musk tweeted that more changes were set to be made to the platform’s verification system in order to address the large number of false accounts.