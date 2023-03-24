Newsable today: Male contraceptives, Gwyneth Paltrow and can TikTok be banned?

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ. Listen to today’s episode in the player below.

Newsable is all about what everyone’s talking about. High brow, low brow, exclusives, analysis and hot takes - it’s a fresh way to get up to speed on the day’s big stories, delivered in a uniquely Stuff way – at 6am each weekday. Here’s what you need to know about today.

Kia ora and congratulations on making it to the end of another working week! Well done, you good things.

First up on the pod today, we’re talking TikTok - specifically, the social media behemoth’s CEO appearing before Congress in the US to promise it’s not stealing everyone’s data. We chat to Vox reporter Sara Morrison who’s been covering this story.

Here’s a question: how is it 2023 and we still don’t have ONE, JUST ONE male contraceptive other than condoms? Stuff’s health reporter Hannah Martin sits down with us to explain why and where things are at.

Trump hasn’t been arrested yet, but there’s a different US celebrity currently before the courts and it’s Gwyneth Paltrow. She’s accused of ploughing into someone while skiing. Plot twist though: she’s now accusing that person of skiing into her.

It wouldn’t be Friday without Fun Fact Friday! Make sure you head to the Instagram page to get your votes in to give one of us the coveted prize of Fun Fact Champion for the week!

Plus - make sure you keep an eye out over the weekend for our first ever Saturday episode!!

Have a great weekend team!

Imo.

On the Stuff Agenda today: