Newsable: How to do a digital detox and avoid ‘phubbing’

Mindless scrolling on the couch is a trap we all fall into, but studies have shown it affects our mental wellbeing, and can lead to ‘phubbing’ - the act of snubbing someone and instead prioritising smartphones.

“Over the long term it [mindless scrolling] can actually lead to detriment of outcomes in our relationships,” Lena Waizenegger, a senior lecturer at AUT, tells Newsable.

Waizenegger is a digital wellbeing researcher and says even though it’s 2023 and so many of our waking hours are spent in front of a screen, digital detoxing can and should be done.

“We’re all sitting in the same boat. A lot of our professional and also private commitments now just expect us to be online any time of the day, pretty much everywhere we go.”

She says the key is preparation.

“Tell people ‘hey, I’m disconnected for the next two days, don’t worry I’m still alive’.. Just let people know that you are disconnected.”

The idea of a digital detox is not new - you’ve probably done one in the past, like deleting Instagram off your phone for a weekend.

Given how overly connected we are these days, Waizenegger says people should be more aware of the time they’re spending on devices when not at work.

Her top tip is to go through your phone and delete any apps you’ve not used in the last two months.

“These [apps] are all triggers for us to distract ourselves, and all of sudden we’ve wasted 20 minutes on Facebook.”

