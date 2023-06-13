Why is a blackout taking place on Reddit?

Public access to some subreddits including r/apple, r/sports and r/funny was restricted as part of the protest.

Moderators of some of the most popular communities on Reddit went "dark" on Monday to protest the social network's decision to charge some third-party apps for the use of Reddit data.

Public access to some subreddits - the term for message boards on the website - including r/apple, r/sports and r/funny was restricted as part of the protest. Users attempting to log on to those communities ran into a version of the same message: Moderators had shut down pages "as part of the coordinated protest against Reddit's exorbitant new API pricing" and "in solidarity with numerous people who need access to the API”.

Here's what you need to know.

Why is there a Reddit blackout?

Reddit announced about two months ago that some third-party apps - which let users browse Reddit with different interfaces, for example - would have to start paying to access Reddit's application programming interface, or API, starting July 1. The company said the new pricing will apply to roughly 10% of apps that request lots of Reddit data.

READ MORE:

* Reddit bans r/greatawakening board, home to QAnon conspiracy theorists

* Reddit to crack down on abuse after CEO is targeted

* Reddit back after volunteer moderator-led blackout over AMA director's exit

* Reddit exodus illustrates state of free speech online



Apollo, an independent Reddit browser, says that it is shutting down before the policy takes effect. In a since-removed Reddit post reported by the Verge, Apollo CEO Christian Selig said the change would have cost US$20 million (NZ$32m) a year because his app made roughly 7 billion requests for Reddit data each month.

The change, Reddit said, is necessary to ensure its long-term financial survival.

"Reddit needs to be a self-sustaining business, and to do that, we can no longer subsidise commercial entities that require large-scale data use," Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman said last week in a post explaining the change.

He added that the company's leaders "respect when you and your communities take action to highlight the things you need, including, at times, going private”.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Reddit

But the new policy soon sparked backlash among developers and some Reddit users, who argue that third-party apps are critical tools for moderators and users alike. They announced a 48-hour protest beginning on Monday that would switch hundreds of subreddits from public to private, restricting access.

"We all want Reddit to succeed, and if that means having to monetise through the API - that's not the issue - the issue is doing in a way that enables people to moderate and to use Reddit freely," said Sarah A Gilbert, a postdoctoral associate at Cornell University who has researched Reddit. She also co-moderates r/AskHistorians, which is participating in the blackout.

"It just felt like there was no room for negotiation. When negotiation's not going to work, there's not a whole lot of other tools Reddit communities have to protest, and so the idea is to hit them where it hurts," Gilbert said.

How long is the Reddit blackout?

Most participating subreddits say they will go private for at least 48 hours, with some planning an indefinite strike. The moderators of r/aww, a subreddit devoted to cuteness around the internet, wrote that the page's return "will depend on Reddit's continued responses to the situation”.

Reddit is not planning to change the API decision, spokesperson Tim Rathschmidt said.

Which subreddits are going private?

Participating communities include some of Reddit's behemoths: r/funny has more than 40 million users. Other large pages participating in the blackout include r/gaming, r/music and r/science, each of which boasts more than 30 million users. More than 7800 subreddits have joined the blackout.

Key protesters include visually impaired users, many of whom rely on third-party apps to read and write posts. Reddit's app does not provide adequate tools for blind users, according to moderators of r/blind, who wrote that if the API changes go into effect the page may shut down permanently.

Whom will that change affect?

Users won't be able to access subreddits that have gone private during the blackout unless moderators approve. That means most people browsing the site for their daily fix of life hacks or stock tips will have to wait.