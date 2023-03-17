The Pixel 8 could be a phone for smaller pockets

This article was first published at thebit.nz.

In recent years, phones have kept getting bigger.

Consumers seem to have decided that the benefits of having something light and compact are less important if it means squinting through the latest blockbuster on their commutes.

As such, the iPhone mini series crashed and burned, despite being the cheapest way to get a numbered iPhone, and it appeared that screen size inflation would continue.

But it seems like Google has other ideas. According to leaked renders produced by MySmartPrice in collaboration with the eerily accurate leaker OnLeaks, Google’s Pixel 8 will lose a bit of weight. And some height, depth and width to boot.

The (slightly) new-look Pixel will feature a 5.8in screen, which is a wee bit smaller than the 6.3in Pixel 7. Dimensions, according to the site, will be 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm – which is 5.1mm shorter, 2.4mm narrower and 0.2mm thinner than its predecessor.

Otherwise, it all looks pretty familiar. Maybe a little shinier in the camera bar, but said distinctive Geordi LaForge style visor is still there, complete with a dual camera in a pill in the middle. If Google makes it in yellow, it’ll look a bit like that one-eyed Minion.

OnLeaks also shared renders of the Pro model, though this time with SmartPrix to share those internet clicks around.

MySmartPrice/SmartPrix The most interesting thing about the Pro renders is the presence of a fourth camera sensor.

The Pixel 8 Pro is also a bit smaller than its predecessor, but will still clearly be the pick for big handed folks with figurative and literal deep pockets to match. It’ll be 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.7mm – a touch smaller than the 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm dimensions of the Pixel 7 Pro.

The most interesting thing about the Pro renders is the presence of a fourth camera sensor off to the right of the triple-camera array found on the last two generations. What that could be is anyone’s guess: it could be anything from a depth sensor all the way up to LiDAR – we’ll just have to wait and see.

If past Pixel releases are anything to go by, that wait could be a long one as they tend to come out in October or November. Although, if we’re lucky, we might still get a teaser at the annual Google I/O event, which is probably just a few months away.