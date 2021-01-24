Christchurch house gutted by suspicious blaze

Fire investigators have been at the scene of a suspicious blaze on Christchurch's Park Terrace.

Police and fire investigators have been called in after an early-morning fire tore through a central Christchurch house.

Firefighters were called to the Park Terrace property at 1.15am on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Andrew Norris said six fire engines were battling the blaze at the height of the fire.

The house was believed to be unoccupied, he said. The fire is being treated as suspicious.

SAM SHERWOOD/Stuff Firefighters were called to the property at 1.15am on Sunday.

“The property has also suffered extensive damage.”

Investigations into what sparked the fire will continue throughout the day, Norris said.

The house is four-bedrooms and two storeys, and was built in 1915. It is listed for short-term rental on several holiday bookings sites.

It has a rateable value of $2.5 million.