Search under way after man disappears from Canterbury river

The Waimakariri River, just west of the SH1 bridge.

A search and rescue operation is under way after a man failed to return from a Saturday swim in the Waimakariri River in Canterbury.

Police were called at around 6.45pm on Saturday, after the man's friends were unable to locate him.

They told police he had gone for a swim near the Waimakariri Bridge, just north of Christchurch.

A police spokesperson said Coastguard North Canterbury helped search the river last night, but the man has not been found.

The Police National Dive Squad has been deployed and is expected to assist in the search on Monday.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to call 105 and quote file number 210130/5446.