West Coast boaties recued after crashing into bridge

A group of boaties have been airlifted to safety, after their boat crashed into a bridge in a West Coast River.

Emergency services were called to the Taramakau River, near Camerons, shortly before 2pm.

Fire and Emergency spokesman Andrew Norris said a boat had hit a bridge, but luckily its occupants had only suffered minor injuries.

They managed to get themselves to safety on a tiny island, and Norris said they were being carried to safety by a rescue helicopter.