Bridal party injured in 'horrible' Canterbury helicopter crash

Four people from a wedding have been injured in a helicopter crash near Windwhistle, in the Canterbury high country.

Four people from a bridal party have been injured in a “traumatic” helicopter crash near Windwhistle, in the Canterbury high country.

The group was heading off to take wedding photos when the chopper they were in crashed down on one of the fairways at the Terrace Downs Golf Resort at 3.05pm, with four people on board.

A witness said she saw the helicopter rising above the trees.

“Then the rotors stopped whirring and the helicopter sank lower and lower, and then I heard a thump.”

READ MORE:

* Helicopter crashes near Wanaka, hurt pilot walks away from the wreckage

* Poor weather hampers helicopter crash scene investigation

* Two people walk away from Balclutha plane crash



The crash was witnessed by golfers on the course, according to Ronnie Ronalde, group operations manager for CPG Hotels, which runs the property for the owner.

“One I think was a doctor. They were there straight away, and they called the clubhouse, and we went straight up and tried to help them until the ambulance and police arrived.”

Supplied Emergency services at the scene of a helicopter down at a Canterbury golf course.

Ronalde said those on board were still conscious when staff and golfers arrived at the scene.

“We just tried to care for them, make them as comfortable as we can," he said.

A St John spokeswoman said three people suffered serious injuries, and were taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.

The fourth person suffered moderate injuries, and was taken by ambulance.

Ronalde said the crash was “horrible” for family members of the bridal party, who were waiting to have photos taken.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Those injured in the crash were part of a wedding party at the Terrace Downs Golf Resort.

He said it was "devastating for all the family and the staff who were there to try and help them”, and that wedding guests were traumatised.

Guests were later seen leaving the golf resort while staff were clearing the tables. A vehicle that appeared to be a wedding car was parked outside.

Ronalde said resort staff had been “tremendous”, running around with blankets, and one got into the helicopter to help those who were injured.

Terrace Downs golf resort, where a helicopter crashed on Saturday afternoon.

The Civil Aviation Authority said it was now investigating.

"Since we were notified of the accident, our Investigation and Response team has been in close contact with police and first responders as they have attended the accident scene,” the authority said in a statement.

"We are currently working with the Transport Accident Investigation Commission to determine which agency will lead the investigation into this accident."

The CAA is asking people to avoid the accident site.