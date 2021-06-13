Air and ground rescue crews search for missing helicopter by Arthur's Pass

A search for a missing helicopter is continuing on Sunday morning after its beacon was activated on Saturday evening. (File photo)

A search is underway for a missing helicopter and its pilot in the Arthur’s Pass area.

A Bell Jet Ranger helicopter was en route from Hokitika on the West Coast to Darfield in Canterbury, when its emergency beacon was activated at 4.18pm on Saturday.

Helicopters from the West Coast and Christchurch were dispatched by Maritime New Zealand’s Rescue Coordination Centre, leading the search, but were forced to turn back due to low cloud on Saturday evening.

One person was onboard and was thought to be alive, Maritime New Zealand spokesman David Graham said.

The search continued on Sunday morning, with helicopters and ground search and rescue teams searching north of Arthur’s Pass by Deception River and Goats Pass.