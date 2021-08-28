Christchurch Lotto player wins $1 million in lockdown

A Christchurch Lotto player has won $1 million after a first division win in Saturday’s Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

A player from Bay of Plenty won $200,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.