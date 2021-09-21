Teenager killed in weekend crash was 'a precious life taken way too soon'

Flowers and messages left at a tree on Bridle Path Rd after a fatal crash on Saturday.

Jordan Kevin John Neal’s name decorates the site of a fatal crash where a tree stands bare of its bark.

A cross attached to the tree is adorned with the letter “J”, while flowers, candles and messages gather at its roots.

The Christchurch man, in his late teens, was killed after a car ploughed into the tree over the weekend.

His death has shaken many, and Neal was described as “a precious life taken way too soon”.

READ MORE:

* Person dies, another injured in Christchurch after crashing into tree in early-morning crash

* Man killed in head-on collision was an 'adored father'

* One person airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after serious crash at Gore



Emergency services were called to the crash on Bridle Path Rd, between Ferrymead Tce and Cannon Hill Cres, shortly before 2am on Saturday.

Neal was found dead, while another person was seriously injured, a police spokeswoman said.

It is unclear who was driving, and police said investigations as to what caused the crash were ongoing, though it is understood speed was a factor.

In the following days, friends took to social media to pay tribute, describing his “sweet smile” and someone who was loved by many.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Many took to social media to pay tribute to Jordan Kevin John Neal.

“A post I never thought I'd make, you meant a lot to so many people Neal, there’s so much I wish I'd talked to you about ... I thank you for checking up on me when no one else did, I'm forever grateful that I met you,” one post read.

Another described him as “a precious life taken way too soon”.

“Will never forget you and the times you’ve been there for me,” it read.

“Last night my best friend was in an accident which cost him his life...

“We will do you proud bro, rest in peace to the best friend I could ever ask for and I can’t wait to see your cheeky smile when we meet again,” another person wrote.

Jonathan Guildford/Stuff An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, although it is believed speed was a factor.

A Stuff photographer at the scene on Saturday afternoon said it appeared the car left the road and drove onto a grass verge, before crashing into a nearby tree – tearing bark from it and leaving a trail of debris.

There have been at least seven other crashes on the same stretch of Bridle Path Rd since January 2000, according to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crash data.

Of those, one resulted in serious injuries while the rest were either minor or non-injury.

At least 229 people have died on New Zealand roads so far this year with at least 35 of those coming from Canterbury.