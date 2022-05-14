Starting again: The families that are forced to flee their homeland

They are forced to leave their homeland with nothing. And as Nadine Porter found out when she caught up with a newly arrived Ukrainian family, the process of uprooting your life can be an emotionally challenging journey.

They are present, but their eyes look vacant, as they sit by a window framing lush dairy pastures and the snow-wrapped Southern Alps.

As they speak quietly in Ukrainian, there is no language barrier – the shock of what they have endured needs no translation.

There is confusion as Svitlana, 38, and her husband Oleksii Beskonechniy, 38, try to comprehend the silence and safety of a Rakaia Island dairy farm, where only the mooing of cows, and the bark of a mischievous dachshund digging, breaks the stillness.

It’s all too much for Svitlana’s mother, Tetyana Gupalo, who leaves the room. She doesn’t want to relive the last month. It’s what makes her cry.

Svitlana hadn’t seen her brother Kosta for 20 years after he came to New Zealand with his partner, Tanya Koval. But it was a reunion unhappily derived from the ruins of Mykolaiv - the southern Ukrainian city she and her husband had built a life in.

They play videos that show fire stretching to the sky in a five-storey apartment building near their own.

Amid the crackling flames, gunshots punctuate the scene. Underfoot mortar and glass crunches and shatters and trees lie like snapped toothpicks. The tailfin of a rocket is embedded in a road, and a car that has been hit by a bomb lies empty, with back doors flung open. It’s unclear if the people standing close to it, looking dazed, were the occupants, or if someone has died in the wreckage.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Oleksii Beskonechniy, left, with his wife Svitlana Beskonechniy who is the sister of Kosta Gupalo, seen with his partner, Tanya Koval, and son Matthew. Oleksii and Svitlana have fled Ukraine.

Just six days before the Russians began missile strikes, the couple and their children Iehor, 5, and Tymofii, 12, brought home the family’s first car for $US9000.

It marked a turning point for the couple, who had saved for many years to buy an apartment before renovating it completely by themselves.

But on February 24 every plan they had carefully worked towards unravelled when Russian troops began attacking their city.

As explosions pierced the grey dawn, their building shook and their children ran to them, wanting answers they couldn’t give them.

All they could do was huddle in a storage room with Tetyana, 65, as the missile strikes continued with gut-churning consistency.

Twenty-four hours later they left in the new car with almost no possessions, navigating the three-hour drive to the Moldova border. On the way they had to drive around a bridge that had been blown up, and broken roads that were a challenge to the inexperienced drivers.

What lay ahead of them was more chaos, as thousands of people walked, biked and drove in an effort to flee the conflict behind them.

After hours of waiting at the border, they realised a lack of papers for the children meant they would not be allowed to enter Moldova and so the desperate family headed to Chernvitsl - the nearest city that could help them seek correct documentation.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Oleksii Beskonechniy with his wife Svitlana looking out at the tranquil Rakaia Island dairy farm they are staying on after fleeing Ukraine.

Initially they found an open apartment that was little more than a shell, with no gas, water or furniture, but locals helped them, and eventually they moved into a better apartment.

Surviving on money sent from Kosta and Tanya in New Zealand, the family waited for documentation and for the New Zealand government to green-light a special visa.

Oleksii had never even left Ukraine before, so the decision to come was difficult, but the couple believe they could have been killed had they stayed.

Arriving in Christchurch after such a difficult traverse on April 26 was a relief for Kosta, who had not been sleeping while he waited to see his Mother and his sister on Kiwi soil.

Today Mykolaiv is a city under siege. In constant contact with friends and family the couple know there is no water in the city and the situation is increasingly dire for half the one million population that are thought to have remained.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The turmoil Svitlana Beskonechniy has been through is never far from the surface.

People carry water jugs to local bores amid hundreds of stacked ties strategically placed on some roads. They will be burned by Ukrainian soldiers to warn that the Russians are entering the city, should that moment come.

But at the moment the city holds firm, despite the destruction in every street.

A month ago a children’s hospital was bombarded. Only half the doctors remain, working 24 hours a day for over 50 days straight.

It’s all far away now for Iehor and Tymofii as they begin their new life at Southbridge School.

At five, Iehor is resilient and quizzical. He can’t speak English, but he hasn’t let that stop him enjoying his new classmates.

But for Tymofii, who can speak some English, the process has been difficult. The 12-year-old has left his friends behind. Some have left and fled to other countries while others remain under siege.

For all the family, the sound of bombs and gunfire is never far from their mind, or the fear of being killed.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Tymofii Beskonechniy, 12, with his 5-year-old brother Lehor have settled into Southbridge School after fleeing the war in Ukraine and coming to the Ellesmere district with their parents.

Earlier this week the family were settled and watching television, when an air raid siren on a programme caused them to panic.

On Wednesday while in a post office, the sound of a passing fire engine caused them all to flinch. They thought it was gunfire.

The trauma of what they’ve experienced is never far from the surface, but there is hope and the family have been overwhelmed with the support the Leeston and Southbridge community has offered them.

Before the family arrived, a houseful of furniture was donated and many local businesses donated vouchers.

At Rakaia Island Dairy where Tanya and Kosta contract milk, a large homestead was offered to help both families live together in the first month. After that Svitlana, a beauty therapist, and Oleksii, a qualified electrician, will work on the dairy farm until they can resume their old careers.

But as they begin their new life, there is always an eye on their old.

“We are trying to be brave,” Svitlana says, “We are a resilient nation. We’re trying to be as strong as we can.”

Peter Meecham/Stuff Oleksii Beskonechniy, right, with his wife Svitlana Beskonechniy who is the sister of Kosta Gupalo. Kosta and his family have taken in their family members who were forced to flee the war in Ukraine and have had plenty of support from the local community.

From Zimbabwe with love:

Cashias Gumbo knows what it’s like to be uprooted from your country suddenly and understands the mixed emotions new arrivals from Ukraine will be experiencing.

Back in 2008 Gumbo was forced to flee Zimbabwe, leaving behind his pregnant wife Yvonne and his young son.

Gumbo grew up in a country that struggled with the issue of land reform under President Robert Mugabe and his ruling Zanu PF party.

One of the most crucial and bitterly contested political issues, land redistribution in the 2000s saw every white-owned farm in Zimbabwe expropriated or confirmed for future redistribution by 2013.

The controversial reforms caused the parallel collapse of domestic banks because they held billions of dollars worth of bonds on liquidated properties.

Many farm owners and workers were killed during violent takeovers, and the drop in total farm output led to starvation and famine.

Amid this backdrop, and Magabe’s increasing autocratic rule, Gumbo and many other Zimbabweans joined the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) - the main opposition political party.

Party president Morgan Tsvangirai contested the 2002 presidential election but lost in part due to intimidation tactics by Mugabe supporters. In the first round of the 2008 presidential election Tsvangirai took 47.8% of the vote, ahead of Mugabe, but he withdrew in the second round because he did not think the election would be free and fair due to widespread violence and intimidation that led to the deaths of 200 MDC supporters.

Cashias Gumbo/Stuff Cashias Gumbo with his wife Yvonne and children TK (far right), Christopher, and Helen.

As a supporter, Gumbo feared he would be killed. He knew the Mugabe controlled militia were capable of atrocities. His own brother-in-law, a teacher, had been beaten and left to die in 2003 for supporting MDC.

With hospitals ordered not to treat victims of militia attacks, the teacher’s mother was forced to take care of him until the MDC leadership was able to get him via an underground network to New Zealand.

During those years, anyone who didn’t hold a Zanu PF card, even if they didn’t belong to the MDC was considered an enemy.

“Everybody was always scared for their life.”

As the economy tanked, and Mugabe held onto power, it became clear to Gumbo that change wasn’t coming.

So he fled with no money and no possessions, to a distant cousin in Cape Town, where he set about earning enough money to bring his wife and their child over.

“It was very tough. I don’t know if there is any vocabulary to describe it. My wife was my best friend and all of a sudden I’ve gone away.”

Learning to live in a different country was difficult and Gumbo found his emotions were up and down. He felt like a failure.

“That sense of being hopeless is the worst especially for the loved ones that look up to you for protection. You can’t protect them.”

Six weeks after he arrived in South Africa, his wife and child were able to join him. Initially, finding work was hard, as he didn’t have a required work permit. But then he got lucky when a vineyard hired him to help with the grape harvest. When the season finished Gumbo worked in the vineyard’s restaurant.

By 2015, Gumbo was ready to go back to Zimbabwe for a short trip to repatriate a relative’s body, but he was stopped at the border. Officials searched his car, and asked him many questions. It was then that a policeman told him he had been flagged in the system as someone who had connections to the MDC. Gumbo was told to be “very careful”.

Mulling it over when he got back to Cape Town, Gumbo knew he could be found and believed the warning was significant.

At 34, he made the decision to quit South Africa and come to Christchurch with his wife and children.

Being able to stay at his brother-in-laws house in the city while the family got set up was invaluable and something he recommends other immigrants to do to help them adjust.

Gumbo says forming a network or community of other Zimabweans in Canterbury made a huge difference and helps when navigating the immigration system.

Cashias Gumbo/Stuff The Gumbo family have made New Zealand their home.

“You are leaving your physical home but not your emotional home.”

He advises new Ukrainian families to not shy away from looking for fellow Ukrainians and says setting up a group on social media can help.

Now Gumbo is on the executive committee of the Zimbabweans in Canterbury Society.

“Now we can talk with one voice and advocate for our own people…we’ve seen big benefits when we get together.”

Gumbo urged ethnic communities to access Government funding that’s available to host events.

He also advises against stressing about setting up with material goods when an immigrant first arrives, saying those first few weeks can be hard when you have no idea where to get items like a washing machine, or a microwave.

And he says the mental process can be challenging.

“Because you are leaving something you know you are always asking yourself if you did the right thing.”

But worst of all has been the immigration process, he says, and the uncertainty it creates.

Again, he emphasises how community groups can help.

“Look for those communities that you live in. Do not shy away.”

A history of harbouring refugees

New Zealand has long been a haven for refugee groups starting with Danish immigrants who fled in the 1870s because they objected to suppression of language and culture under German occupation.

A decade later Jewish refugees began to arrive from Russia where they were being persecuted.

By the Second World War New Zealand had implemented an Immigration Restriction Act which gave officials the power to choose who was suitable to enter the country. The guidelines meant that most who applied were declined entry. However, 1100 mainly Jewish refugees fleeing persecution in Nazi Europe were accepted for settlement between the rise of Hitler and the beginning of the Second World War.

Our formal refugee resettlement programme started in 1944 when 734 Polish orphans were accepted for permanent settlement along with 44 caregivers.

In 1956 1100 refugees fleeing a Soviet backed Communist regime in Hungary were readily accepted. Three years later New Zealand would become one of the first countries to accept handicapped refugees, but other groups were not always accepted readily including Chinese refugees in the fifties.

It’s accepted by historians that our response to Chinese refugees fleeing civil war and the Communist Government was slow and most probably in part because they were not white, with only small numbers permitted entry. In 1962, 50 Chinese orphans from Hong Kong were admitted for adoption and later in the sixties just six Chinese families were admitted a year.

Russian fundamentalist Christians and Czechoslovak refugees were also allowed entrance in the late sixties and 244 Asians fleeing Uganda after President Idi Amin ordered their expulsion immigrated in 1972-73.

Chilean refugees followed from 1974 as did Soviet Jews and Eastern Europeans fleeing communism up until the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The seventies also marked the beginning of Middle Eastern refugees to New Zealand after they fled persecution and wars.

One of the largest migrations occurred following the Vietnam War and persecution in Cambodia. Between 1977 and 1993 5200 Cambodians, 4500 Vietnamese and 1200 Laotians made it to our shores.

Somalis escaping famine and war followed in the 90s, becoming the first people to come to New Zealand from Africa in significant numbers. By 2006 there were 1857 Somalis in New Zealand.

In 1998 and 1999 600 displaced people from Kosovo arrived.

Between 2000 and 2003 1800 Zimbabweans fleeing persecution were admitted and 130 Afghanistan refugees from the ship Tampa arrived in 2001 after Australia made it difficult for them to stay in the country.