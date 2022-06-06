Offender on the run after shooting in Christchurch's East

Ten officers were on the scene, some of whom were armed, of a shooting on Bower Ave, in North New Brighton.

A person is on the run after a shooting in Christchurch’s east.

A spokesperson confirmed police were responding to a firearms incident on Bower Ave, North New Brighton.The incident occurred about 3:25pm on Monday.

A person had been shot, and the offender was yet to be located, the spokesperson added.

A Stuff journalist at the scene said armed police had taped off two addresses on Bower Ave and were door knocking nearby homes.

There were ten officers at the scene, some of whom were armed, and at least five police cars.

A police photographer was taking photos of what appeared to be spatters on the footpath outside one of the homes.

One person was located at the scene with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests had been made at this stage, and enquires are ongoing.