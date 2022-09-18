Fletcher Living builds are always more than just a home

Fletcher Living in Canterbury has launched two exciting new communities, providing high quality and affordable stand alone dwellings.

The Canterbury property market continues its positive growth story, which has resulted in the launch of two exciting new communities from well respected Fletcer Living - now taking shape in Halswell and Lincoln.

Mataī Springs, in Halswell is a carefully planned development which will eventually provide 168 high-quality and affordable homes, perfectly suited to first home buyers, downsizers or investors looking for low- maintenance properties.

The contemporary homes at Mataī Springs also meet or exceed the healthy homes standard investors need to meet. Fletcher Living is committed to building a wide range of house styles within their communities, ensuring they avoid the 'cookie cutter' effect that some developers create. To achieve this they have engaged with a local architectural firm KRUSH, tasking them to come up with unique designs and smart variations.

Potential buyers have plenty of choice with two, three, and four-bedroom homes on offer and construction at stage one - comprising of 50 residences, well-underway with many delighted new homeowners already enjoying the convenient Halswell location - just 15 minutes' drive from Christchurch's lively and vibrant CBD.

Mataī Spring's idyllic setting also sees it surrounded by parks and walkways with views to the picturesque Port Hills and a central, planted, wetland area bursting with native trees and grasses.

Halswell is a well-established suburb with a big heart. Since the earthquakes in 2010 and 2011 it has grown considerably and now offers a wide range of amenities including excellent schools, numerous shops and cafes and much-loved Halswell Quarry. Locals like to walk, mountain bike, exercise their dogs or ride horses at this 60.4-hectare park and the nearby Halswell Domain is another magnet to families, with its boating pond and miniature railway.

Meanwhile, just a little further away in the popular township of Lincoln, the Greenstead development is also proving very popular.

Needless to say, Greenstead also has Fletcher Living's commitment to healthy, happy homes inherent in its designs and a range of three and four-bedroom standalone homes are suitable for every lifestyle.

This contemporary development offers the relaxed aspects of semi-rural living. On one side there's easy access to Lincoln Town and on the other, Christchurch is an easy 20 minute commute.

As with Mataī Springs, the homes in Greenstead are constructed to Fletcher Living's high standards and with significant detail and care having gone into the layout of the subdivision, ensuring safety for pedestrians, cyclists, children and pets.

Fletcher Living's aim is to attract a broad mix of residents of various ages - from young professionals and families, through to downsizers looking for a fresh, new way of life.

Stage One at Greenstead is well underway in terms of construction, and homes there will number around 222 when building work is complete.

Both Mataī Springs and Greenstead have stunning showhomes on site, enabling potential buyers to walk through and get a feel for the dwellings, which makes the process of choosing a brand new home that will suit their lifestyle that much easier.

Helen Wu bought in Mataī Springs earlier this year and she's so excited about her new home and community that she's already convinced others to buy there too.

"I moved in in July and I just love it here," she says.

"My house is fantastic – when I first saw the photo it was only half-built, but I signed the contract and luckily I got it!"

She especially appreciates the enhanced storage aspects in her four-bedroom, two- bathroom 200sqm house, which sits on a very manageable 400sqm section – plus its extensive decks.

Helen works at a local day-care centre and appreciates the fact that the supermarket and library are close-by.

"One of my friends is about 90% into the process of buying her own place here!"

Well-established Canterbury realtor and property investor Peter Griffioen is another appreciative Fletcher Living buyer.

"I like the location, which has great connectivity to services and every single aspect was positive - from buying off the plans to delivery of the keys."

Peter says that Fletcher Living consistently had good systems and processes in place and any small issues were addressed quickly and effectively.

"As a landlord I appreciate their foresight and commitment – mine's such a desirable property I could have rented it many times over."

Fletcher Living is also developing homes in Central Christchurch in the One Central development. Located in the heart of Christchurch, with over 250 homes sold and 101 more under construction, this central city community is becoming a vibrant and popular place to live.

