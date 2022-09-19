Tissues and flags at the ready as royal fans get ready for Queen's funeral

Marion Turner is a distant relative of the Queen and has festooned her home in royal memorabilia. But for the funeral, she will be pulling up a pew in front of the TV by herself.

A comfortable seat in front of the lounge TV, tissues at the ready and drinking “a whole bottle of Bailey’s” are how some royalists are choosing to mark the Queen’s funeral.

While watching the service on Monday night together after witnessing 10 days of global mourning could be a chance for royal fans to share their emotions, many will be marking the historic moment alone.

Recognising such a momentous royal occasion is a priority for Marion Turner, 65, from Christchurch – she is a distant relative of the Queen, taking pride in being able to say that her “mother’s uncle married the Queen's second cousin”.

Her Parklands home is unmistakably a shrine to Queen Elizabeth II.

Pictures, ornaments and miniature statues of the Queen, her servants and London Bridge adorn a window in a show of patriotism, while outside the Union Jack flies at half-mast and a homemade banner “metres and metres long” hangs out the front, “up to the window and across the front of the house”, she said.

“I had fun doing it, it looks really nice.”

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Royal fans and New Zealand's delegation prepare for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

For the funeral, Turner said she would have a “special meal” and dessert before treating herself to a milky liqueur.

“I think I’ll have the whole bottle of Bailey’s tonight, because [the funeral] goes all night,” she said with a cheeky giggle.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch royalist Marion Turner has lowered her Union Jack flag to half mast.

The funeral starts at 10pm New Zealand time and is being aired on TVNZ1 and Three, with special coverage from 7.30pm on TVNZ1.

Two thousand world leaders, members of the royal family and friends of the Queen are expected to attend the state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Lisbeth Clement, from Christchurch, is a diehard fan of all things royal, having listened to the royal wedding of Prince Philip and the then-Princess Elizabeth on the radio when she was just 5, catching a glimpse of the Queen Mother on her 100th birthday while standing with crowds in London, and sharing a rather long handshake with Prince Harry during his visit to Dunedin in 2015.

Souvenir spoons, magazines and books make up just a portion of her huge horde of royal family memorabilia, but Monday night will be just a quiet recognition, she said.

“I’ll just sit here quietly on my own ... and watch from 7.30pm right through.”

She said there would be tissues at the ready.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Royal superfan Lisbeth Clements will be taking a seat at home to watch the Queen’s funeral, which would be “very emotional”, she says.

“It will be very emotional, but I could imagine myself being there because I’ve been there a couple of times – I know what it’s like being in the crowds.”

In the Christchurch suburb of Hornby, Anne Munro will also have a sombre evening.

Murno said she met the Queen in 1963 during a royal tour when she was chosen to serve her at the old United Service Hotel in Christchurch’s Cathedral Square.

“It was quite an honour being chosen to serve her.”

Adrian Dennis/AP Thousands of people paid their respects to the Queen while she lay in state inside Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London.

She was shown how to curtsy in front of the Queen, “and it was touching the fingers in those days, you had to touch the fingers”, Munro said.

She will have “numerous boxes of tissues” while she watches the funeral from the comfort of a La-Z-Boy​ chair.

“I’m very sad indeed. We’ll never ever see the likes of her again; she was a one-off.”

Another Hornby resident, Avryll Sixtus will be “having a celebration ... all on my own” watching the funeral, she said.

She said she was “steeped” in royalty as a child, growing up in Windsor and regularly taken to see the Changing of the Guard.

“I’ve had royal in my life, all my life, and it’s been wonderful.”