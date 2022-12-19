Eye surgeon Ian Dallison pleads guilty to attempted murder

Eye surgeon Ian Dallison has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In a well-planned attack, Christchurch eye surgeon Ian Dallison fired a shot at his former landlord’s head before a desperate struggle in which he eye-gouged his victim.

Dallison, 66, appeared in the High Court in Christchurch on Monday to plead guilty to attempting to murder Alberto Ceccarelli and wounding Ceccarelli’s wife Antje Schmidt.

He had already pleaded guilty to three firearms charges. Justice Andru Isac remanded Dallison, who entered his pleas by an audiovisual link from Christchurch Men’s Prison, to April 28 for sentencing.

Dallison was arrested on August 4 after he went to the home of his landlord Alberto Ceccarelli and his wife Antje Schmidt where the attack occurred. Earlier in the day, Dallison was declared bankrupt in the High Court on an application by Ceccarelli over about $230,000 unpaid rent for the private rooms Dallison used for his practice.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Christchurch eye surgeon Ian Dallison (L) appears before Justice Andru Isac (main) via AVL at the Christchurch High Court on Monday.

A police summary said about 6.45pm, Dallison, a keen hunter and gun collector, drove his red Porsche to Lyttelton carrying nine firearms and 167 rounds of ammunition. The arsenal including a loaded Ruger semi-automatic pistol, a loaded Smith and Wesson revolver, a Sterling Model 300 handgun, an Accelerator Model handgun, a Ruger revolver and a double-barrelled derringer handgun.

He also had a Maglite torch gun, a magazine for the Ruger pistol and two Mag pen guns, one with silencer.

He parked his vehicle about 180m from Ceccarelli’s address about 7.26pm and walked to the house armed with the loaded Ruger pistol and with a loaded spare magazine in his pocket. He had scoped out the address the night before by googling it and visiting the area. He bought batteries on his way to Lyttelton.

Ceccarelli and his wife were sitting at their kitchen table having dinner and did not notice Dallison coming up their driveway and into the house through the rear door.

Before they realised their lives were in danger, Dallison fired a shot at the still-seated Ceccarelli. The shot narrowly missed his head and the bullet lodged in a door frame over his left shoulder.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Police at the home of Dr Ian Dallison in Helmores Lane, in the leafy suburb of Merivale, after the incident in August.

Dallison paused giving Ceccarelli and Schmidt a chance to rush him.

They fought to get the pistol from him and in the violent struggle they all ended up on the floor.

The melee continued in the lounge, Dallison using his finger to gouge Ceccarelli’s right eye and also forcing the butt of the pistol into his neck.

As Schmidt tried to stand up, Dallison pinned her to the ground with his weight and hit her about five times on the head with the butt of the pistol.

A woman who lived next door heard Schmidt’s screams for help and rushed over. Others phoned 111, the first call received at 7.43pm. Neighbours helped restrain Dallison allowing Ceccarelli to remove the pistol from his grip. Dallison was held until police arrived soon afterwards.

Ceccarelli and Schmidt spent the night in hospital. Schmidt suffered concussion and had cuts 1cm to 2cm wide behind her left ear and on the top and back of her head. It meant she was in agony when she lay down to sleep.

She also had bruising and swelling over her right eye and abrasions on her wrist, finger and elbow.

Ceccarelli’s gouged eye had swollen shut, and it was bleeding and bruised. The white of the eye was protruding over his lower eyelid. He also had bruising and scratches to the left side of his neck, a cut lip and a cut on his right thumb.

Dallison was arrested but declined a police interview. He told police the gun had jammed when he pulled the trigger.

He was initially charged with attempted murder by using a firearm, aggravated burglary, discharging a firearm with intent to do grievous bodily harm and two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Ceccarelli married Schmidt, 52, in March 2021.

The wedding was preceded by tragedy when their wedding car, driven by former city councillor and NZ First politician Dennis O’Rourke, collided with a speeding motorcyclist as O’Rourke was turning into the church in Governors Bay.

The motorcyclist was killed and although police initially charged O’Rourke, they eventually dropped the case.