Christchurch to host Japan and Costa Rica teams during Women's Football World Cup

The venues teams will be based at during next year's tournament have been revealed.

Ōtautahi will be “home” for teams from Japan and Costa Rica during next year’s Women’s Fifa World Cup.

Even though Christchurch will not be hosting matches, both teams will be using the city as a base camp throughout the competition, which is being played in New Zealand and Australia.

Japan will be based out of Orangetheory Stadium and will stay at the Rydges Latimer hotel, while Costa Rica will train at the newly upgraded Ngā Puna Wai stadium in Wigram, and stay at the Distinction Christchurch Hotel.

Karena Finnie, manager of major events at development agency Christchurch NZ, said they were looking forward to having the two teams in the city and supporting them throughout the tournament.

Stuff The Fifa Women's World Cup will begin in July.

“The leverage and legacy of this event will live on long after the tournament is over, and we’re really excited to inspire the next generation of footballers with a chance to see their heroes”, she said.

Finne said that having the Costa Rica and Japan teams in the city would be an “incredible opportunity” to show the world what Christchurch is like, and would boost visitor spending.

“We’re really excited to work with both teams and are hopeful of public engagements providing kids of all ages the chance to meet their heroes.”

Finne said she hoped players from both teams would engage with the central city, and said she was certain they will both feel a warm welcome from locals and “take home fond memories of Christchurch to share with family and friends”.

Peter Meecham/Getty Images Japan will be based at Christchurch Stadium and Costa Rica at Ngā Puna Wai.

Team officials visited the venues and hotels that had been shortlisted following the World Cup draw in Auckland on October 22, then submitted their preferred options to Fifa, which took them into account when confirming the team base camp locations.

In 2019 the football tournament drew a reported global audience of 1.12 billion people. That is 150 million more than the men’s Rugby World Cup in Japan two months later.

This time it has expanded from 24 teams to 32, making the 2023 edition the biggest ever.

New Zealand will host 29 matches during the World Cup, including the first match between the Football Ferns and Norway on July 20 at Eden Park, with Australia hosting the other 35, including the final on August 20 in Sydney.