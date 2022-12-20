Road opens after three car crash near Akaroa

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Christchurch Akaroa Rd near Robinsons Bay about 7.15am.

A car was “fully involved” in fire when emergency services arrived on the scene of a three-vehicle crash near Akaroa on Tuesday.

Two patients have been treated and transported to Christchurch Hospital in moderate conditions.

The road was blocked while the scene was cleared, but it is now open.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said when firefighters arrived on the scene a car was “fully involved” in fire but no occupants were in the car.