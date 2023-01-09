Clear skies and stunning views in space station flyby of the South Island

Satellite images of the South Island recorded from the International Space Station at 5:50pm on Sunday, Jan 8, 2023

Footage captured from an International Space Station feed has provided a rare unobstructed view of Te Waipounamu (the South Island), thanks to clear summer skies.

The video footage was recorded by a Kiwi space aficionado from a live feed from a camera mounted on the exterior of the International Space Station as it crossed the South Island on Sunday evening.

Dave Owen, or ‘Space Dave’ as he’s known, posted the two and half minute video snippet on social media. Owen runs the the Te Awamutu Space Centre in Kihikihi, south of Hamilton.

He said the NASA imagery, taken from a height of about 400 kilometres, was “unusually good”.

“You don’t see that too often, and it could go months without a decent pass.”

He said Sunday’s crystal clear images of the South Island came despite heavy weather over much of the North Island.

“It was just the luck of the draw the way that worked out, it managed to get all those nice clear southern skies.

NASA/Stuff NASA’s space station footage of Canterbury from the weekend.

He said space station imagery of New Zealand tends to “come in clusters.”

“Each time it goes around the earth, its orbit is slightly different, slightly west of the previous one.

“The way the orbit works and the way the earth is spinning, it might happen two or three times in a couple of days, then you might not get anything for days.

“Sometimes it goes from west to east, so it goes very quickly, other times it might be travelling north or south a little more, giving you a longer view of the country.”

Owen said he began developing his own app to keep track of and collate all sorts of space imagery and information during the pandemic.

Called Universe Monitor, it is a web-based app for viewing space images and data, including video streams, webcams, satellite images, data visualisations and text reports. The material come from dozens of different feeds, from live views of the sun and observatories around the world to aurora conditions and forecasts.

“It was a Covid project. Since we had to close down a number of times and I had to look at diversifying things, it was a good opportunity to take some lockdown time and develop an app I really needed anyway.

Waikato Times Dave Owen, of Te Awamutu Space Centre in Kihikihi, watches and records NASA’s images from the International Space Station.

“Since I made it, I made a public version of it, so anyone could go and see these things.”

Owen said there are apps and services that provide notifications or email alerts when the International Space Station is near a location, but they generally alert when the station is visible from earth, not necessarily when it’s capturing imagery over any one location.

He said most of the feeds on the NASA site are live only, “if you miss it, you miss it.”

But because he manually monitors feeds in real time – as well as the weather, the trajectory of the station and other factors – he can anticipate good footage and record it.

“It can be quite difficult to know when it is going over your house, which is why I try to pick out the feeds that are more likely to provide good imagery and repost them,” he said.