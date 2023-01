A person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition after an incident at sport and recreational centre Jellie Park in Christchurch. (file photo)

A person has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition after an incident at sport and recreation centre, Jellie Park, in Christchurch.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified around 9.10am on Tuesday morning and sent out an ambulance and one rapid response to the address.

The person was assessed and treated before being taken to Christchurch hospital.