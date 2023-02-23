Relatives of athletes rescued from ultramarathon claim 'poor safety planning' put lives at risk

The 4WD track to Macetown starts in Arrowtown and crosses the Arrow River 23 times.

Relatives of competitors taking part in an ultramarathon who had to be rescued from the remote route in bad weather claim they were in serious danger and their lives put at risk by “poor safety planning” by the event’s organisers.

At least eight people were flown to hospital with hypothermia amid a mass rescue after 110 athletes were trapped by poor weather and floodwaters near Arrowtown on Tuesday night during the seven-day Southern Lakes Ultra race.

While organisers said participants were in good health, one relative, who did not want to be named, said their sister was in hospital with a fractured pelvis and hypothermia.

“My sister was one of the six rescued and was in serious danger ... she and the person with her were fearful of their lives after being left stranded on the mountain,” they said.

“She fell several times as they tried to navigate in the dark and pouring rain that was like a water slide.

“If it wasn’t for the mountain crew discovering them around 1am, this could have had far more serious consequences.

“The organisers are withholding information and there’s serious risk to participants.”

Race organiser Kerryn Bell could not be reached on Thursday, and was previously uncontactable as she was in Macetown, a remote part of the course with little phone reception.

KAMALA HAYMAN/Stuff Arrowtown businessmen and trail runners Jimmy Sygrove, left, and Benje Patterson

“Many of the participants feel misled and are angry about mistakes that have been made and poor safety planning,” the family member said.

They claim race organisers did not have satellite phones on them.

Emergency services were alerted to the emergency at 1am on Wednesday morning after several competitors set off their personal locator beacons.

The family member was able to contact their sister via social media after she was rescued.

“We were told she was fine [by race organisers], but when we spoke with her in hospital, it was a lot more serious than what we were led to believe.”

Responding on Thursday morning to concerns over communication, course director Anna Hancox said: “All families have my number so if they have serious concerns they can ring me directly.”

The race continued on Thursday morning, with athletes who had stayed over in Macetown making their way to Arrowtown and joining competitors there before making their way to Coronet Peak for the night.

Some of those who were hospitalised are understood to be continuing in the event.

Local councillor Lisa Guy said the rescue effort required was a first for the area, and raised concerns about the kit required for participants.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff One of the first river crossings to get to Macetown from Arrowtown.

“There are questions around their preparation, and having a look at their gear list there isn’t gear that is typical of what we usually see in these other high level events.

The list was missing thermals, hats, gloves, Guy suggested.

She said the region frequently hosted larger events in more difficult terrain and conditions without incident, including the Motutapu and GodZone races.

“I do have some questions around the preparation for the weather. That wasn't an unexpected weather event, there was warning of the southerly coming and we were all aware it was coming.

“That level of preparation we are not talking about is the normal level of an ultramarathon.

“Did they have the right gear, the briefing around the personal locator beacon use? There were multiple activated from the competitors when one may have been fine.”

Guy said she had spoken with Hancox on Thursday morning around the safety of athletes.

“I hope they make some consideration into running a safe event next year.”