Alleged murder at Christchurch park involved single punch

A 31-year-old man has had his charges upgraded to murder, after he allegedly punched a man in Christchurch’s Linwood Park on Friday night.

A confrontation occurred in the lead up to an alleged murder at a Christchurch park, according to reports.

It’s alleged a 31-year-old Spreydon man, punched another man on Linwood Ave near Linwood Park about 7.30pm on Friday. The victim was then taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

The accused was initially charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but has now been charged with murder after the victim died over the weekend.

According to the New Zealand Herald the accused had been at a skateboarding area of the park with a relative.

Stuff understands that, after a confrontation, the accused allegedly punched the victim once, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

It’s understood the victim was from India and had travelled to New Zealand to visit relatives.

The Indian Social and Cultural Club Christchurch are supporting the family of the man who died.

Police are yet to name the man, citing the potential for the Coroner to suppress his name.

“The Indian community is ready to support and stand by the family in this hour of need,” club president Monty Parti said.

The 31-year-old entered no plea and was remanded in custody. He will next appear on April 28.

One supporter of the accused became emotional and called out “love you” as the man’s hearing ended.

The man was granted interim name suppression by Judge McMeeken due to the “seriousness of the charge” and because his lawyer had little time to prepare for the hearing.