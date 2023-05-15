Too easy to 'over-consume' when thrifting online

Convenience and sustainability are key factors in choosing to buy second-hand clothes online.

We may feel like we deserve a gold star for saving money and the environment when we go thrift shopping online, but one researcher maintains whether it’s new or used, we’re still buying too much.

Celeste Bunten, who did her master’s research at AUT on the motivations of second-hand clothing buyers and sellers, said in a story published by The Press last month that “buying five 5 second-hand​ shirts was worse than buying one new, but wearing it for years”.

“The core of my argument is about overconsumption and being a conscious consumer,” she explained further this week.

“When you are buying more than you need, you are fuelling a system that encourages you to buy more than you need.”

It was “a lot easier to over-consume” when shopping second-hand online than in an op shop where you may spend hours sifting through racks in hopes of finding a bargain or something unique.

Stuff Celeste Bunten, a recent graduate at AUT, did her master's research on the main reasons people bought second-hand clothing on Instagram in New Zealand.

“If you can find five [shirts] that you are going to use, that’s absolutely fine. Go ahead and do that.

“But I’m talking about slowing down [consumption]. It’s more about sitting down and asking yourself: am I going to wear them, or is it just a really good deal to get five of them for dirt cheap?”

Bunten’s research analysed the ethics, motivations and relationship between second-hand clothing sellers and consumers on Instagram.

She discovered convenience, rather than sustainability, was the main reason Kiwis opted to do most of their thrifting online.

Supplied Bunten in a thrifted outfit – sans shoes and purse – at Cornwall park, Auckland

“I am asking people to buy less and use it more. By abstaining from purchasing more than you need, you are taking a stand against overconsumption,” she said.

Michael Lee, associate professor in marketing in Auckland University, said second-hand consumption was “more sustainable” from a macro perspective.

While convenience may be the most important reason for thrifting online, it did not diminish the fact sustainability might also be a factor for many people, he said.

The energy and environmental costs of producing an item had already been used when it was sold second-hand.

supplied/Stuff Michael Lee, associate professor in marketing in Auckland University, says second-hand consumption is “more sustainable” from a macro perspective.

“If a person buys five second-hand jumpers, no additional environmental cost has been required to produce those five jumpers.

“You could argue that there are still other transport and storage costs. However, those costs also exist for new jumpers.”

To comment on environmental reasons as a driver for second-hand consumption, Lee said the question really needed to be about “comparing second-hand fashion shopping online versus regular fashion shopping online”.

“Of course when you add the online equation to any consumer behaviour, ‘convenience’ will come up as the main reason.

“I am willing to bet that the environment would be more of driver for those preferring second-hand clothing online versus regular fashion shopping online.”