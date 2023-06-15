Street Cred: Knits ward off winter chills in Merivale

Charlotte Malone, Wendy Timbs and Devonie Eglinton out and about at Merivale Mall.

Great style, well put together, or just someone that catches our eye. Every week reporter CARLY GOOCH gets out and about to discover the people behind the clothes in Canterbury.

Women were rugged up in their knits at Merivale Mall warding off the temperatures that barely reached double digits. Apart from their stylish outfits, with on trend footwear, these women are all mums of three children.

Charlotte Malone, 49 lives in Fendalton and is a former head of Coca-Cola Europe marketing.

She has three children and two dogs.

She lived in Europe, including Moscow, for a number of years enjoying work and play there.

Amongst experiencing the culture and art markets of Russia’s capital, she also “hung out with ex-pats drinking vodka”.

She has a 15yr old son, and two daughters, 13 and 11.

If Malone had known would be spotted, she said she would have worn a tan bag to match her shoes instead of her blank Channel.

The knit is Samsoe and Samsoe, skirt is Ba&sh from Fashion Society, boots from Witchery and bag is a Channel 22.

Wendy Timbs, 72, is retired in Northwood.

She plays golf twice a week while her 15-month-old labradoodle Maggie has her out walking most day.

This is the first time her and her husband have had a dog in 30 years three they had their sons living at home. The Golden Retriever named Bo lived to a “ripe old age” of 16, and they didn’t think she could ever be replaced but it turns out Maggie is just as good, Timbs said.

Maggie is named after the Rod Stewart hit, Maggie May, while Bo was named after the American actress and model, Bo Derek.

Oversized cardi and top by Paula Ryan, shoes from Northlands Shopping Centre and bag by Briarwood.

Devonie Eglinton, 49 is a doctor living with her family in Ilam.

I spend “all my spare time watching sports”, she said, having three boys who have played various sports while growing up.

“They like playing anything.”

Now 17, 18 and 20, she still watches her youngest playing basketball and cricket. “I love watching sport, it’s great.” She didn’t know how she would get her fix once her boys gave it up or were too old to have mum on the sideline.

She wears a Standard Issue roll-neck knit, Rails coat and Caitlin Crisp skirt both from Deval Boutique in Wanaka and Chloe boots purchased during an overseas holiday.