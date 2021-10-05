One dead, three injured after two-car crash on Weka Pass, Canterbury
One person has died and three are injured after a serious crash in Canterbury on State Highway 7.
Police were notified of the two-car crash on Weka Pass Rd, between Waipara and Waikari at about 10.15pm Monday.
A police spokeswoman confirmed one person had died, while three had “moderate to serious” injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit had been informed and the road was closed but has since reopened.
Inquiries were ongoing, a police spokeswoman said.