One dead, three injured after two-car crash on Weka Pass, Canterbury

In October 2020, one person died after three-vehicle crash at Archers Bridge on the Weka Pass in North Canterbury. (File photo)

One person has died and three are injured after a serious crash in Canterbury on State Highway 7.

Police were notified of the two-car crash on Weka Pass Rd, between Waipara and Waikari at about 10.15pm Monday.

A police spokeswoman confirmed one person had died, while three had “moderate to serious” injuries.

READ MORE:

* One critically injured following crash that closed road on State Highway 1 in Northland

* Rescue helicopter sent to serious North Canterbury crash

* Two injured in rural Canterbury crash



The Serious Crash Unit had been informed and the road was closed but has since reopened.

Inquiries were ongoing, a police spokeswoman said.