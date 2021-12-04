Police name Roxburgh man killed in accident

Police have named David Divers, 69, as the man who was found dead on a Central Otago farm after an accident.

David Divers died after a grader rolled down a bank on a farm on Wednesday this week.

Police named Divers on Saturday morning.

Divers was found on private farmland on Beaumont Station Rd in Millers Flat, between Roxburgh and Lawrence. He was 69 years old.

Police received a call about the incident at 8.30pm on Wednesday. Divers was found dead at the scene when police arrived.

The police said in a statement that they extend condolences to his family and friends, and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.