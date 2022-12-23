Christchurch walking tracks extended in time for summer

Walking tracks at Sutherlands Basin have been expanded in time for summer.

A new section of walking track that forms part of a large network of basins and wetlands in Christchurch has been completed in time for summer.

Walking and cycling tracks around the Sutherlands Basin section of the Te Kuru stormwater facility are now open, adding a further 3km to the 4km of tracks that opened to the public last month.

Helen Beaumont, the city council’s water boss, said people would now be able to walk or cycle between Cashmere and Sutherlands roads, entirely within the Te Kuru wetlands.

Residents in the new subdivision on Sutherlands Road will also now have easy access to the area.

READ MORE:

* Waitākere Ranges tracks reopen after four-year closure due to kauri dieback

* Collaboration helps revitalise Christchurch's Cashmere Stream

* The best Auckland day hikes to do in summer



Sutherlands Basin is part of a 109ha network of basins and wetlands that the council has designed to improve the city’s floodplain and stormwater management.

The facility upgrade is one portion of a wider $50m Three Waters upgrade to the city.

As well as improving flooding and stormwater capacity, the council is adding new bridges and paths in the area for public access to the basins and wetlands.

Beaumont urged people taking dogs through the area to keep them on leads to protect wildlife.