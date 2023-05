Police were called to the property about 5.20pm, where a person was found dead, a spokesperson says.

A person has been found dead at a Tainui Rd property in Dunedin.

Police were called to the scene about 5.20pm on Thursday, and said they were treating the death as unexplained.

Police were currently speaking with a person as part of their inquiries.

There would be an increased police presence in the area overnight, a spokesperson said.